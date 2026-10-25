Three men charged with attempted murder following Co. Antrim stabbing

THREE Men have been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Co. Antrim.

It was reported that a man had sustained a number of stab wounds following an assault in the Templepatrick Road area at around 11.10pm on Thursday.

The man was taken to hospital while three men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The PSNI confirmed this morning that the trio have now been charged to court.

"The three men, aged 31, 32 and 46 years, have been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder," read a statement.

"They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 26.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

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