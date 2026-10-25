Gardaí 'investigating all the circumstances' after man's body found at Dublin recycling facility

GARDAÍ say they are 'investigating all the circumstances' after a man's body was found at a Dublin recycling facility.

The discovery was made shortly before 1am on Saturday at the Greyhound Waste Recycling Facility in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

"The body remains at the scene and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct a technical examination," read a garda statement.

"The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place.

"A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation.

"An incident room has been established at Ronanstown Garda Station.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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