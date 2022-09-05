England have handed Ireland a huge advantage of making it through the World Cup play-offs

IRELAND'S NOISEY neighbours England have increased Ireland's chances of making it through the playoffs.

Ireland before England's game on Saturday might were heading towards two single playoff rounds due to their standing in the playoff table.

Now because England beat Austria 2-0 on Saturday, Vera Pauw's side have a great chance to make it to round 2, without playing in their first round.

If Ireland beat Slovakia on Tuesday (5pm), then they will go straight into round 2 of the play-offs.

This could have ended this weekend though. Serbia and Belgium could have become the best runners up, but both couldn't get the better of Portugal and Norway on Friday night.

Ireland were guaranteed a play-off place with a hard fought 1-0 against Finland last Thursday night.

Denise O'Sullivan believes there's more to come from Ireland ahead of Tuesday's game

I think this is a very special group. We have huge talent within the team, with a mix of experience and youth.

"Jess Ziu, Heather Payne who are all coming through and are unbelievable talents. We have a lot to improve on and we aren't at our pinnacle, but we are going to get there.

"We need to get the momentum going. We know we can improve and in the next few days we will work on that, go into Slovakia and hopefully be better at those things and bring our second-half performance into Tuesday. We were a lot more composed and organised as a team."

They will have to do so without Megan Connolly though. Last week she withdrew from the squad with injury.

Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and West Ham United's Isibeal Atkinson joined the squad last week

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad



Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)



Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)



Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)



Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)



2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier – Group A

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, September 6th

NTC Senec

KO 17:00 (Irish Time)

LIVE on RTÉ / RTÉ Player

#SVKIRL