English boxing trainer Tony Sims believes that Katie Taylor fighting in Croke Park would be 'amazing'

ONE OF England's most high-profile boxing trainers has become the latest name in boxing to that would like to see Ireland's Katie Taylor to fight in Croke Park

Last April Taylor faced Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano for the lightweight title. It was described as the 'biggest women's fight of all time

Serrano was a seven-division world champion, while Taylor was undefeated in her pro career.

Taylor won the fight by split decision to make history and talk quickly moved to what was next for the Bray native.

Speculation has been rife ever since about a rematch between Taylor and Serrano in Croke Park this year, but this not been decided yet.

There has also been rumours that UFC fighters Holly Holm and Cyborg possibly being Taylor's opponents in Ireland.

If Taylor does indeed get a fight in Ireland, it will be the first time since she turned pro that she will have fought at home.

The chances of Katie Taylor fighting in Croke Park – just like Muhammad Ali in 1972 – has been given a major boost by stadium manager Peter McKenna. https://t.co/4fxHYEaiYc — Buzz.ie (@buzzdotie) August 13, 2022

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has backed Taylor to fight in Ireland's national stadium and this view has been shared by Tony Sims.

Sims has trained some of the England's best fighters. These include the likes of Conor Benn (2016-), Anthony Joshua (2013-2015), and many others

Sims was speaking to Paddy Power about the how important it is for Taylor to fight in her home country

“We saw the sort of crowd Katie Taylor pulled in at her last fight at Madison Square Garden, so you could imagine the sort of crowd she could pull in at Croke Park, he said

“Any fighter that’s achieved what she’s achieved, in unifying the division, deserves to fight on home soil and we don’t know how many more fights she’s going to do."

“It would be great to see her fight in her home country, and it will be amazing. What she’s done for women’s boxing is phenomenal, because before she was professional it was really a sport where not a lot of people took notice of women’s boxing."

"But now, she has brought it to the forefront because of what she’s done, you’ve seen a lot more professional women as fighters coming through, and I believe it will get better as it goes along.”

It remains to be seen what happens but it's looking more likely that Taylor will get her wish to fight in Croker.