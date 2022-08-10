ERIC DONOVAN will fight France's Khalil EI Hadri at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday 24 September.

If Donovan (37) wins, he will win the EU super-featherweight title, which has no holder at the moment. French Samir Ziani was the last to hold the belt in 2019.

Kildare native Donovan was a highly decorated amateur on the world stage and came out of retirement in 2016 to pursue a lifetime goal of winning a World or European title as a professional.

Donovan's only defeats in his 17 fights have come against Zelpa Barrett and double Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez.

French national champion El Hadri boasts a 13-1 record.



Delighted to be bringing terrestrial TV boxing back to Ireland,UK and globally live on @SportTG4 featuring @ericdonovanbox with @bearingpoint_ie @Bet_McLean with @bearingpoint on Saturday 24th September… 👊🍀 pic.twitter.com/p0BC1PJvjc — Mark H Dunlop (@MARKHDUNLOP) August 8, 2022



Looking ahead to the fight in September, Donovan said: "This is an incredible opportunity for me.

"I'm delighted and excited about the prospect of making a dream come true. It means the world to me to have this fight on Irish soil, where all my family, friends and supporters can be there in person to make it an extra special occasion.

"It takes a team effort to make dreams come true and I can't thank the team involved enough – my manager Mark Dunlop, coach Pascal Collins and all the support team and sponsors, who without their help, this would not be possible."

The fight on the 24th of September will be screened live on free-to-air TV on TG4.

Tickets £100.00, £70.00, £60.00 £50.00 are available through www.eventbrite.co.uk or the boxers appearing on the card.