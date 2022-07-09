London Irish have confirmed the signature of Isaac Miller from fellow Gallagher Premiership Club Worcester Warriors.

Whilst being English qualified, Miller was capped by Scotland under-20s and also spent time with and captained London Scottish during the 2017/18 Championship season prior to linking up with his former team at Sixways.

The 28-year-old hooker has spent four years in the west Midlands and joins Declan Kidney’s squad in time for the 2022/23 campaign.

Miller made 50 appearances for Warriors, with his debut arriving in the EPCR Challenge Cup against Section Paloise in December 2018.

“Myself and the coaches would like to welcome Isaac on board here at Hazelwood and with pre-season preparations underway, we are happy to see him become one with the squad here at Irish,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“Isaac has built up a wealth of experience in both the Premiership and Championship and I’m sure he will have a positive impact on the squad.”

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to move to a great Club like London Irish and I will give my all for my teammates and the supporters,” said Miller.

“Irish always ask questions of whatever team they play and doing so in an arena like Brentford makes it a fantastic experience for fans and also for players.”