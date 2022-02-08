FAI will give extra €1.5m for grassroots football in 2022

THE GAP between the League of Ireland and Ireland's ametuer sides is set to be addressed with funding. The FAI are said to be granting an extra €1.5m for grassroots football during 2022.

The sector has already received €2m of COVID-19 resilience funding from the Government, but concerns from the lower echelons of the game were raised with the gap being far too wide.

The funding boost was confirmed in an FAI statement as the game recovers from the effects of Covid.

The cash boost is the first commitment from the stated pillar in the FAI Strategy 2022-2025 to drive Irish Grassroots further along.

FAI to inject an extra €1.5m into Grassroots football in 2022, in addition to the €2m in COVID-19 resilience funding from Government#GrassrootsFootball | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/WlCEf3Jx3y — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 8, 2022

The Government has already awarded €2m in COVID-19 relief funding which will see €1.9m go directly to clubs and €100k to affiliates via an application process agreed with Sport Ireland.

Announcing the extra funding today, FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill and Grassroots Director Ger McDermott outlined the plans.

Hill said:

“We are delighted to make this announcement on the morning after the launch of our FAI Strategy 2022-2025 which mapped out our commitment to make Grassroots football as the heart of our game.

“The support of Government and Sport Ireland for Irish football has of course been significant in recent years and the €2m allocated in direct funding from the COVID-19 resilience funds is greatly appreciated.

“Now the board have backed our strategy by agreeing to invest an extra €1.5m directly into the Grassroots game having listened closely to our stakeholders during the consultation period of the Strategy.

“The pandemic has presented many key challenges to our clubs and affiliates and we are working together now to address those issues. This new funding will be a major boost for those stakeholders.”

Grassroots Director Ger McDermott added:

“Details of that €2m funding application process will be announced shortly and we will then host a series of regional workshops to assist clubs and affiliates with the process.”

𝐅𝐀𝐈 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓



FAI CEO, Jonathan Hill



Players and coaches demand the very best facilities to train and to play on and supporters demand comfort when they watch football. So it is imperative that we do all we can to deliver those facilities#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/pMFuBIoG28 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 7, 2022

Drive recruitment, retention and development of resources for volunteers.

Increase awareness and education around volunteering, child welfare, refereeing, Football For All and women in football.

Drive participation within the education sector across schools and third level, including education resources for teachers to educate students on and off the pitch using the power of football.

Further support affiliated international teams.

Fund planning with external partners to re-introduce a Grassroots fundraiser for all affiliated clubs.