Festy Ebosele makes young Derby fans "day, month, year", life this week with lovely gesture
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Festy Ebosele of Derby County is shown a yellow card by Referee Andy Madley during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Coventry City and Derby County at The Coventry Building Society Arena on January 08, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

IRELAND U21 international Festy Ebosele has been linked to a number of clubs across Europe this week. Derby, who are going through money troubles are also said to have rejected a bid from local rivals Nottingham Forest for the Irishman.

Ebosele, who is from Enniscorthy, joined Derby from Bray Wanderers in the summer of 2018 and now attracted attention from clubs in Germany according to the Athletic. 

But one young fan will never forget Ebosele's lovely gesture, even if he does move abroad to further his career. 

David May, who is a big Derby supporter, reached out to the football asking for an autograph for his daughter Bella. 

Normally footballer's don't respond as they are so busy, but Ebosele, who is Bella's favorite player, did right back and grant the request. 

According to Bella's father, Festy Ebosele made her "day, month, year, life this week 

May wrote on Twitter 

"This is why Derby have to survive," 

"So after a tough year for Bella I wanted to do something to make her smile.... Despite everything this last year she has a heart of gold and just keeps on going.

"Her favorite player at the Derby is Festy Ebosele.... Well tonight he has made her day, month, year, life. I contacted him to see if Bella could get an autograph.... But with Festy being the top man he decided he would travel to Mansfield to surprise her at football training. Her face when he turned up and said hello Bella was just the best.

"This guy is only 19 but he is the kindest person and made Bella feel like a million dollars. It also helped that he has a dog and his girlfriend came along who was brilliant with her also.

"Lots of footballers get a bad name but Festy is one of the very best. He's Derby through and through and said he is not leaving.

"Thank you so much for making a little girl's dream come true. Up The Rams."

Ebosele is a first-team regular at the troubled Championship club and is highly regarded at Derby as others clubs battle for his signature. 

