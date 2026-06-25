Former Welsh rugby international Amanda Bennett will lead Rowing Ireland review

A FORMER Welsh rugby international has been appointed to lead a review into the Rowing Ireland organisation.

Amanda Bennett will conduct the independent review into the “organisational culture of Rowing Ireland’s High-Performance Programme and its interactions in this space with Sport Ireland” Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan confirmed this week.

Concerns were raised around the organisation in January, following the publication of articles in the Sunday Independent regarding athlete welfare while training for the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games.

Ms Bennett, who moved into coaching after she retired from playing rugby in 2000, now operates as a consultant in sports governance.

She has been asked to lead the review and to provide recommendations on the back of it.

“I want to acknowledge the experiences shared by some athletes in the Rowing Ireland High-Performance Programme and commend their courage in coming forward,” Minister O’Donovan said.

“Amanda has significant experience in the sports sector as both an athlete and governance specialist, she is therefore ideally positioned to carry out this important work,” he added.

“During the process she will engage with current and former high-performance rowers to hear their experiences, views and ideas.”

Ms Bennett will be supported in conducting the review by Kathryn Ball, a high-performance consultant and former British rower who competed in the 1984 Olympic Games.

The review is set to being in the coming weeks and is expected to be concluded by the end of the year.

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