Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest golfer to join LIV Golf Invitational Series after previously being one of its biggest critics

ACCORDING TO THE PA news agency Brooks Koepka is set become the latest player to join LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The four-time major winner is expected to play in the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament in Portland, Oregon, next week



When asked why he's stayed with the PGA Tour, Brooks says because up to this point there's been nowhere else to go. Not really a ringing endorsement! 😂pic.twitter.com/ll5ZNY38Gx — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 14, 2022



Like Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, and other golfers that have jumped ship, Koepka will be suspended from the PGA Tour.

According to sources Koepka received the same seven-figure deal Mickelson, DeChambeau and Johnson all reportedly signed for when they jumped over

The former world no 1 had decided to stay with the PGA Tour and confirmed his stance at the pre-tournament press conference at Brookline last week, but now according to reports is set to go back on his word

"There's been no other option to this point, so where else are you going to go? - he said before the US Open.

When the reporter pointed out that the LIV events had started, Koepka added: "As of last week. That's it. I wasn't playing last week.

"I'm here. I'm here at the US Open. I'm ready to play US Open and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open. It's one of my favourite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that.

"The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it."

Before this the American told reporters ahead of the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida in February that some of his peers would cave and 'sell out' to attend the new tour funded by the Saudi's

"Everyone talks about money. They've got enough of it. I don't see it backing down, they can just double up, and they'll figure it out," Koepka said

"They'll get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it."

Bryson DeChambeau confirmed last week that he will also join his fellow American on the LIV circuit.

Chase Koepka, the younger brother of Brooks has also signed up LIV Golf and even played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month

LIV Golf is expected to announce more signings soon as the battle for supremacy in golf rumbles on.