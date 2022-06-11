GAA on TV: There will be a total of 12 matches to watch live this weekend

EIGHT TEAMS vying for four All-Ireland SFC quarter-final spots will take place this weekend
There's also All-Ireland SHC preliminaries taking place in Belfast and Tralee.
Added to that- the All-Ireland ladies senior football championship throws in aswell as All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals.
Here’s the matches being shown on TV and live stream over the coming days.
Saturday 11 June
All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers round 2
Roscommon v Clare, Croke Park, 3.45pm - Sky Sports Arena
Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park, 6pm - Sky Sports Arena
All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals
Kerry v Wexford, Austin Stack Park, 2pm - GAAGO
Antrim v Cork, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm - GAAGO
All-Ireland Ladies SFC Round 1
Waterford v Donegal, St Brendan's Park, Birr, 5pm - TG4
Kerry v Galway; St Brendan's Park, Birr, 7.15pm - TG4
(All ladies championship fixtures available on the LGFA’s live-streaming service: https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2022/)
All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals
Tyrone v Kerry, Portlaoise, 4pm - Sport TG4 Youtube
Cork v Derry, Portlaoise, 6pm - Sport TG4 Youtube
Sunday 12 June
All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers round 2
Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 1.30pm - RTE2
Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 4pm - RTE2
All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals
Dublin v Galway, Tullamore, 12.30pm - Sport TG4 Youtube
Mayo v Kildare, Tullamore, 2.30pm - Sport TG4 Youtube