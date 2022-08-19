FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED captain Gary Neville has given an insight into what training with Roy Keane was like.

Neville was a guest on the podcast The Diary of A CEO and gave an insight into the culture that Keane and Sir Alex Ferguson set during their dominant period.

One example Neville alluded to was regarding the signing of charity balls for kids in England.

The process was done every Thursday. United's charities administrator Wendy Rennison would sent signed balls by the players to kids across Manchester and the rest of the country

At first players obliged, but standards started to slip before Keane had a word with Alex Ferguson about it.

"Sometimes you're in a rush, you're young, you'll sign them after," said Neville.

"Wendy used to get the charity ball signed, and Roy Keane was like this as well, so Wendy would have 30 to 40 charity balls that we would sign, and they would go to the children."

From Football Legend To Building A Business Empire👀@GNev2 is a @ManUtd hero turned broadcaster & serial business owner.



He opens up about his lowest moments & greatest successes…



& reveals what’s going wrong for Man United right now ❌



OUT NOW👉🏽https://t.co/iLtcXdXSm0 pic.twitter.com/0Z858ryZDt — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) August 18, 2022

"We used to give poor excuses. Roy walked past Wendy one day and she was little bit upset."

Only 5 out of the 23 players in the squad had signed the ball. Roy went upstairs and said that "this was an absolute disgrace" to then manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex known for his hot temper and let rip at the United players

He killed us, he absolutely killed us, "added Neville.

"The lack of respect to walk past Wendy, who stood there with the charity ball, and not sign them to him was dereliction of duty, a lack of respect. It's not what you do. We are one as a football club," barked Fergie at the time.

The lecture had a profound effect on Neville. The Sky Sports pundit now carries these same standards into business and life.

It's what the current United need. They play Liverpool on Monday at 20.00