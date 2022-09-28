Graham Rowntree has 'full belief in his body of work' despite suffering two consecutive losses with Munster
Graham Rowntree has 'full belief in his body of work' despite suffering two consecutive losses with Munster

MUNSTER'S GRAHAM ROWNTREE has decided to stick to his guns despite the growing criticism of his Munster side.  

The Munster province are without a win in their opening two games of the United Rugby Championship. Loses to Cardiff Blues and the Dragons have increased the pressure on the Englishman. 

Despite the poor start, the Englishman has full faith in his players to come good.  

"I have absolute belief in the body of work we have gone through this summer. We worked exceptionally hard, trained well," Rowntree told the media. 

"I've been around a bit and have seen a lot of pre-seasons, a lot of training environments and I have absolute belief in what we've done and that it's going to come out in the game. 

"As I keep saying, it's stuff that we can control, and we have to be better. So, we've addressed that this week." 

After the 23-17 defeat to the Dragons, former player Donncha O'Callaghan claimed that Munster's wider squad group needed to show more leadership on the pitch. 



 

Rowntree refused to bite at the comments aimed at his side 

"I'm not going to comment on other people's views of our game, but he’s entitled to his views" 

"I’ll give you my thoughts on the game as I did Sunday, how about that?" 

"I'm not going to shy away from that. I certainly didn’t and the players haven’t. We’ve addressed it. We had a long journey home, a quick few hours at home with the family on Monday and back in on Tuesday fixing it, looking at it, being honest. 

Munster will play Zebre Parma this Saturday 1 October 

