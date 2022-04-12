Graham Rowntree has been announced as Munsters new coach and say's 'it's a great honour'

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED Graham Rowntree as their new head coach today after reports came out yesterday that he had accepted the role a few days previously.

The former English prop has been Munster's forward's coach since 2019 and will take over from the departing Johann van Graan, when he leaves for Bath next year.

The 50-year-old said he was honored to take over the Irish province and that it meant so much to him and his family.

“I am highly honored to be taking over the role of head coach for a club of this caliber, one that means so much to me and my family," said Rowntree.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed every moment here and I fortunately get to work with an incredible group of staff and players who share a common goal each day in striving for success for this club.

“I’ve talked about our fantastic supporters before and again at the weekend we stepped off the bus to a huge red welcome in Exeter. Who doesn’t want to be part of that, that’s special!

“I believe we have the established structures in place with the resources and facilities to match and that it will be a smooth transition for the coaching ticket we assemble in ensuring continued development and success for this club.

“Before then I have a role to complete this season and working closely with Johann, Steve, and JP is the immediate focus and priority for now.”

Munster Rugby and @IrishRugby are pleased to confirm that Graham Rowntree will be promoted from Forwards Coach to the role of Head Coach from July 1, 2022.



Full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 12, 2022

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, spoke on the new appointment:

“I would like to thank the Munster Professional Game Committee for their work and diligence during this process.

“It is important that Munster have someone who understands the unique history and culture of the club and has the experience to maximise the talent in the squad.

“Graham was very impressive throughout this process and demonstrated he has the capabilities to spearhead the next chapter of Munster Rugby.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said, “Graham’s extensive coaching experience and knowledge for the game makes him the perfect candidate to lead this squad forward.

“With Graham stepping up at the start of the new season it will be a seamless and natural progression from the work that has been carried out to-date.

“For now, we will continue our focus on the remainder of this season with Graham supporting Johann and the coaching staff in achieving our goals.”

Munster will face Exter Chiefs this Sunday in the second leg of the Champions Cup.

The lost the first leg 13-8