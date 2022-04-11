Graham Rowntree will be the new Munster Head Coach says Limerick Leader.
Devon , United Kingdom - 9 April 2022; Munster head coach Johann van Graan and forwards coach Graham Rowntree during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg match between Exeter Chiefs and Munster at Sandy Park in Exeter, England. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

ACCORDING TO REPORTS IN THE Limerick leader today, Munster's next permanent head coach will be their current forwards coach Graham Rowntree.

The outlet made the claims today and said that the former English prop will take over from the departing Johann van Graan, when he joins English side Bath at the end of the season. 

According to the report in the Limerick paper, Rowntree accepted the role of head coach after being offered the chance a few days 

Rowntree signed a two-year contract extension at Thomond Park in January and has a lot of work to do if he is to turn Munster into a real force again.

Speaking at the time he said:

What I can tell you is that the club and all the parties concerned are very aware of my coaching aspirations",he said 

I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision, a non-decision if truth be told.

We’ve put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else.

"I know there will be coaching personnel changes at the end of this season but from where I’m standing, I know that we have everything in place for continued development and success.

"This is a club with established structures, facilities, staff, players, supporters, and resources that any club or coach would be envious of and I’m very excited to be able to play my part in the years to come."

Munster play Exeter Chiefs in the second leg of the Champions Cup this week and will try to overturn a 5 points deficit when the sides play this Saturday at Thomond Park.

Shane Daly touched down for Munster and Ben Healy scored the resulting conversion to leave the scores 13-8 on the day. 

The game at Thomond Park will start at 15.00 on Saturday, the 16 of April. 

