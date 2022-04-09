Grand National: 2007's winner Robbie Power details his expierence of the famous race

Yeah, it is actually - it’s fantastic. They’ve moved the game as well, it was supposed to be at half [past] five on Saturday - which would have clashed with the Grand National - so it made sense, because I think every Liverpool fan will be watching the match on Sunday, so the Grand National is the perfect appetizer for the game on Sunday.





I’m not going to the Etihad [stadium], I’ll be back home in Ireland with a front-row seat on the couch to watch the game.

What is the atmosphere like in Liverpool during the Grand National?





Aintree is just an unbelievable atmosphere - the Friday and Saturday, especially.





The atmosphere there is just second to none - the Liverpool people really get behind the Grand National, and everywhere you go in the city a couple of days before Aintree it’s ‘are you riding anything in the Grand National? Have you a chance?’ Everybody gets involved and has a punt.



I think this year, more than any other year, the atmosphere is going to be second to none because the people of Liverpool have missed two Grand Nationals - 2020 was cancelled and 2021 was behind closed doors. So, it’s the first Grand National since 2019 where people are able to go and watch it. I think this year the atmosphere is going to be extra special.





I think you just feed off the whole buzz of the week. I fly over on Thursday and as soon as you arrive you can feel the buzz around the city about the Grand National. Everybody is talking about the Grand National, although they are playing Man City in a crunch game, on Sunday - until the Grand National is over on Saturday, all everyone is going to be talking about is the Grand National.





Did you manage to tip your 2007 winner to any locals?





Yeah, actually the year I won the Grand National the cabbie was asking me what I was riding and I told him, and he said ‘I’m stopping now on the way home to back it’ - so I hope he did! I didn’t get the same taxi back to the airport, but I hope he did.





Everyone in Liverpool gets involved and if I’m in a restaurant having a meal or something, I think whoever serves me will probably back me in the Grand National. The same as if I’m in a taxi going out to the racecourse, that taxi driver is probably going to have a few quid on me in the Grand National - and that’s what the race is all about, everybody has their fancies for the Grand National and as we’ve seen time and time again, anybody can win the Grand National.