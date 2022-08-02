Greg Norman has claimed that Tiger Woods turned down a fee of about $700m to $800m to join the Saudi-League
Sport

Greg Norman has claimed that Tiger Woods turned down a fee of about $700m to $800m to join the Saudi-League

LIV GOLF CEO Greg Norman has claimed that Tiger Woods turned down a fee of about $700m to $800m to take part in the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. 

Norman appeared on the well-known US conservative chat show with Tucker Carlson to discuss the fee. 

Last month Norman told the Washington Post that Woods, a 15-time Major winner was offered a deal that was "mind-blowingly enormous," saying "we're talking about high nine digits." 

Norman claimed the huge offer was made before he became CEO of the new event 

The interview between Carlson and Norman was, conducted last weekend during the LIV Golf event in Bedminster, NJ, aired Monday night on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". 

The number banded around was close a nine figures and Norman has claimed it is in and around that ballpark figure 

"That number was out there before I became CEO," Norman said 

"Look, Tiger is a needle-mover, right? So, of course you're got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that neighbourhood.

A host of golfing talent has been swayed to move to the new event, with three events already having been played.  

But Woods has claimed previously he has never been tempted to turn his back on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour despite his peers doing exactly that. 

"The players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play there, I disagree with it. I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position" 

"You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different. 

"I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organisation doesn't get world-ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events." 

See More: Golf, Saudi Golf League, Tiger Woods

Related

Shane Lowry has asked Dublin Airport to find his lost golf clubs
Sport 19 hours ago

Shane Lowry has asked Dublin Airport to find his lost golf clubs

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Watch: This hilarious golf shot from Ireland's Paul Dunne at the Hero Open
Sport 6 days ago

Watch: This hilarious golf shot from Ireland's Paul Dunne at the Hero Open

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Darren Clarke bested an in-form Padraig Harrington to land The Senior Open this weekend
Sport 1 week ago

Darren Clarke bested an in-form Padraig Harrington to land The Senior Open this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Man charged with treason after crossbow incident at Windsor Castle last Christmas
News 17 hours ago

Man charged with treason after crossbow incident at Windsor Castle last Christmas

By: Irish Post

Edel Thornton has been appointed Ireland senior women’s basketball captain
Uncategorized 17 hours ago

Edel Thornton has been appointed Ireland senior women’s basketball captain

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mock The Week finishing after 17 years at the BBC
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Mock The Week finishing after 17 years at the BBC

By: Connell McHugh

491,000 people watched TG4's All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals between Kerry and Meath on Sunday
Sport 20 hours ago

491,000 people watched TG4's All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals between Kerry and Meath on Sunday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Irish sides in the Europa conference League and Europa League know who they will face next after draws were made
Sport 21 hours ago

The Irish sides in the Europa conference League and Europa League know who they will face next after draws were made

By: Conor O'Donoghue