Greg Norman has claimed that Tiger Woods turned down a fee of about $700m to $800m to join the Saudi-League

LIV GOLF CEO Greg Norman has claimed that Tiger Woods turned down a fee of about $700m to $800m to take part in the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Norman appeared on the well-known US conservative chat show with Tucker Carlson to discuss the fee.

Last month Norman told the Washington Post that Woods, a 15-time Major winner was offered a deal that was "mind-blowingly enormous," saying "we're talking about high nine digits."

Norman claimed the huge offer was made before he became CEO of the new event

The interview between Carlson and Norman was, conducted last weekend during the LIV Golf event in Bedminster, NJ, aired Monday night on "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods somewhere in the range of $700 to $800 million to join the tour — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 2, 2022

The number banded around was close a nine figures and Norman has claimed it is in and around that ballpark figure

"That number was out there before I became CEO," Norman said

"Look, Tiger is a needle-mover, right? So, of course you're got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that neighbourhood.

A host of golfing talent has been swayed to move to the new event, with three events already having been played.

But Woods has claimed previously he has never been tempted to turn his back on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour despite his peers doing exactly that.

"The players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play there, I disagree with it. I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position"

"You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.

"I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organisation doesn't get world-ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events."