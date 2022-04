ICYMI: Leinster and Connacht have named their teams for the Champions Cup second leg

LEINSTER AND IRELAND'S FRONT ROW DUO of Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher have recovered from injuries and will play tomorrow in the Heineken Champions Cup second leg against Connacht.

Jamison Gibson-Park beat a citation hearing this week and comes back into the side after coming off the bench last week.

Leinster

The team looks like this

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O'Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronán Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, Josh Murphy; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Ed Byrne, Michael Ala'alatoa, Devin Toner, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Ciarán Frawley.

Connacht

Andy Friend has made one change to the side that lost 26-21 at the Showgrounds last week.

Caolin Blade starts at scrum-half

Connacht's team looks like this

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Caolin Blade; Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Gavin Thornbury, Leva Fifita; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Denis Buckley, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Abraham Papali’i , Kieran Marmion, Sammy Arnold, Conor Fitzgerald.

The game at Aviva Stadium starts at (5.30pm)