ICYMI: Leona Maguire performed admirably at the Women's Irish Open this weekend

CAVAN NATIVE LEONA Maguire finished the KPMG Women's Irish Open 13-under-par. The 27-year-old finished a stroke behind Czech golfer Klara Spilkova at Dromoland Castle on Saturday.

Spilkova won the play off against Nicole Broch Estrup of Denmark and the 42-year-old Ursula Wikstrom of Finland.

Maguire started the final day two shots off the leader.

A rocky day for the Irishwoman sent her down the leader board, but Birdies on the 13th and 14th holes gave her strong momentum, before a missed birdie on the 15th ended her chances of catching the pack ahead.

A par five 16th and 18th holes meant her day ended with a round of 68. She ended the day 13 under, one shot shy of the play-off.

Came up a shot short but gave it my absolute all this weekend @WomensIrishOpen

Massive thank you for everyone who came out to support, the crowds were incredible & @GolfDromoland was a class venue 🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/KcOZpnw7SK — Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) September 25, 2022

Reflecting on her day, she thanked Irish fans for attending the event. 10,000 people turned up at the event

I gave it my very best shot today, especially on the back nine. I was just a little bit too far back after Friday.

"But if you had told me I would have finished 13-under on Friday night, I would have taken it.

"There's been some great golf in there. The Irish fans had a lot to cheer about this week. They came out in their droves. I think the first Irish Open in ten years has been a roaring success."

She added: "I knew I had to make birdies. That was the only plan. I wasn't looking at leader boards or that.

"I personally thought sixteen-under-par was the number going out, and I was just trying to get there.

"The front nine hasn't been my friend this week, but hopefully when I come back next year it will be a little more kinder to me."