ICYMI: Leona Maguire performed admirably at the Women's Irish Open this weekend

CAVAN NATIVE LEONA Maguire finished the KPMG Women's Irish Open 13-under-par. The 27-year-old finished a stroke behind Czech golfer Klara Spilkova at Dromoland Castle on Saturday.
Spilkova won the play off against Nicole Broch Estrup of Denmark and the 42-year-old Ursula Wikstrom of Finland.
Maguire started the final day two shots off the leader.
A rocky day for the Irishwoman sent her down the leader board, but Birdies on the 13th and 14th holes gave her strong momentum, before a missed birdie on the 15th ended her chances of catching the pack ahead.
A par five 16th and 18th holes meant her day ended with a round of 68. She ended the day 13 under, one shot shy of the play-off.
Came up a shot short but gave it my absolute all this weekend @WomensIrishOpen
Massive thank you for everyone who came out to support, the crowds were incredible & @GolfDromoland was a class venue 🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/KcOZpnw7SK
— Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) September 25, 2022
Reflecting on her day, she thanked Irish fans for attending the event. 10,000 people turned up at the event
I gave it my very best shot today, especially on the back nine. I was just a little bit too far back after Friday.
"But if you had told me I would have finished 13-under on Friday night, I would have taken it.
"There's been some great golf in there. The Irish fans had a lot to cheer about this week. They came out in their droves. I think the first Irish Open in ten years has been a roaring success."
She added: "I knew I had to make birdies. That was the only plan. I wasn't looking at leader boards or that.
"I personally thought sixteen-under-par was the number going out, and I was just trying to get there.
"The front nine hasn't been my friend this week, but hopefully when I come back next year it will be a little more kinder to me."