ICYMI: Leona Maguire performed admirably at the Women's Irish Open this weekend
Sport

Clare , Ireland - 25 September 2022; Leona Maguire of Ireland watches her second shot on the 18th fairway during round four of the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship at Dromoland Castle in Clare. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

CAVAN NATIVE LEONA Maguire finished the KPMG Women's Irish Open 13-under-par. The 27-year-old finished a stroke behind Czech golfer Klara Spilkova at Dromoland Castle on Saturday. 

Spilkova won the play off against Nicole Broch Estrup of Denmark and the 42-year-old Ursula Wikstrom of Finland. 

Maguire started the final day two shots off the leader.  

A rocky day for the Irishwoman sent her down the leader board, but Birdies on the 13th and 14th holes gave her strong momentum, before a missed birdie on the 15th ended her chances of catching the pack ahead.  

A par five 16th and 18th holes meant her day ended with a round of 68. She ended the day 13 under, one shot shy of the play-off. 

Reflecting on her day, she thanked Irish fans for attending the event. 10,000 people turned up at the event 

I gave it my very best shot today, especially on the back nine. I was just a little bit too far back after Friday. 

"But if you had told me I would have finished 13-under on Friday night, I would have taken it. 

"There's been some great golf in there. The Irish fans had a lot to cheer about this week. They came out in their droves. I think the first Irish Open in ten years has been a roaring success." 

She added: "I knew I had to make birdies. That was the only plan. I wasn't looking at leader boards or that. 

"I personally thought sixteen-under-par was the number going out, and I was just trying to get there. 

"The front nine hasn't been my friend this week, but hopefully when I come back next year it will be a little more kinder to me." 

