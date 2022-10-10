ICYMI: lreland were drawn in a tough EURO 2024 qualifying group with France and Holland last weekend
The Republic of Ireland has been drawn against the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar in Group B in their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign.The draw, which took place in Frankfurt earlier today, sees Ireland start their campaign at home to France in March with a trip to Greece and a home match against Gibraltar in June. UEFA have now confirmed the original Group B fixture list with the original fixture schedule set to remain.Speaking after the draw, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny admitted it was a tough draw but is looking forward to the challenge and some huge nights at the Aviva Stadium.

"It's a tough group but they're very exciting games and a challenge we'll look forward to," said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

"We're looking forward to playing France and the Netherlands home & away, these will great occasions and Greece and Gibraltar will also present us with a real challenge as well. It's a group where teams can take points off each other so we can take confidence from that."To finish in the top two, we'll have to achieve something extraordinary but that has to be our ambition to do that. We've shown a capacity to get results against tough opposition with the likes of Portugal, Serbia and Belgium. We can take real encouragement from that."Fixtures - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying27/03 - Republic of Ireland v France16/06 - Greece v Republic of Ireland19/06 - Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar 07/09 - France v Republic of Ireland10/09 - Republic of Ireland v Netherlands13/10 - Republic of Ireland v Greece16/10 - Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland18/11 - Netherlands v Republic of Ireland

