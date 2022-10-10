ICYMI: lreland were drawn in a tough EURO 2024 qualifying group with France and Holland last weekend

The Republic of Ireland has been drawn against the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar in Group B in their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign.



The draw, which took place in Frankfurt earlier today, sees Ireland start their campaign at home to France in March with a trip to Greece and a home match against Gibraltar in June. UEFA have now confirmed the original Group B fixture list with the original fixture schedule set to remain.



Speaking after the draw, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny admitted it was a tough draw but is looking forward to the challenge and some huge nights at the Aviva Stadium.

"It's a tough group but they're very exciting games and a challenge we'll look forward to," said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.