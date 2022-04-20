Ireland's 2023 Six Nations fixtures are out, they play England the day after Paddy's Day

IRELAND'S 2023 fixtures for the Six Nations have been released today.

Andy Farrell's men take on Wales in the opening game in Wales and will then play France in Dublin.

The Triple Crown winners will then make the trip to Rome to play Italy and Murryfield for the Scotland tie, the week after

The potential quest for a Grand Slam, if it gets that far could be decided in Dublin against England



🪧 Our fixture list for the 2023 #GuinnessSixNations is here!



Andy Farrell's Ireland will open the Championship against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 4th February! ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 20, 2022



Six Nations Rugby CEO, Ben Morel spoke about the announcement:

“The 2022 Championship ended in one of the most exciting Super Saturdays in history with an incredible performance by Italy, a Triple Crown win for Ireland and a long-awaited Grand Slam for France.

“Once again, fans had to wait until the final game was played to know who this year’s Champions would be, and the rugby action did not disappoint. The combination of incredible broadcast coverage of the Championship, and the eagerly anticipated return of fans at games, meant that this year’s Guinness Six Nations felt truly special.”

Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations Fixtures 2023

Wales v IRELAND

Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February, KO 2.15pm

IRELAND v France

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February, KO 2.15pm

Italy v IRELAND

Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 25th February, KO 2.15pm

Scotland v IRELAND

BT Murrayfield, Sunday 12th March, KO 3.00pm

IRELAND v England

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 18th March, KO 5.00pm