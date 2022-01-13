Ireland's Eoin Keith wins one of the toughest endurance races in the world

IRELAND'S EOIN Keith has won one of the toughest endurance races in the world. Keith won the brutal 431 km Montane Spine Race.

The race held in the UK is known as "The Ultra adventure race" and is one of the toughest endurance races in the world. It attracts athletes from across all over the world.

Eoin is #SpineRace royalty. This is his 3rd winter win, 2nd overall, and comes only half a year after winning the Summer Event, where he also set a new course record. #doublewhammy



1/2 pic.twitter.com/xF4ALFlTTT — Montane Spine Race (@TheSpineRace) January 13, 2022

The course requires competitors to follow the UK's iconic Pennine Way beginning in the Peak District near Sheffield and finishing at the Scottish Borders. Snow and ice faces all the challengers along the way.

The Corkman finished his race in just 92 hours, 42 minutes and 30 seconds, coming half a year after he also won the summer event.

Ahead of the race, Keith said:

"I’ll be heading out to be as competitive as my form and fitness allows, and to enjoy being immersed in the race. I’d be following avidly anyway, so I might as well be there! It’s always interesting.

"The Spine also has a great atmosphere. I’ll be looking forward to renewing old acquaintances amongst racers, staff, helpers and followers".

Congrats to Eoin! His consistency, cunning, & racing intelligence are amazing. I mean this 100% as a compliment: I have never seen a better real life example of the tortoise from Aesop's fable. https://t.co/yXs0rz4CgU — John Kelly (@RndmForestRunnr) January 13, 2022

Keith completed his first Ultra race in the Wicklow mountains in the late 1990's and has become one of Ireland's top endurance athletes. He's also competed in adventure races, 24-hour, 48 hour and 6 day running events.

The runner holds the Irish records for 24 hour running (248.4km), 48 hour road running (343km) and 6 day running (815km).

He also is the world record holder for the fastest crossing of Ireland - Mizen Head to Malin Head - on foot at 3 days, 3 hours, 47 minutes in May 2017.