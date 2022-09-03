Ireland's Megan Connolly won't make the Slovakia game after picking up a rib injury in the 1-0 win over Finland

IRELAND'S MEGAN CONNOLLY has been ruled out of Ireland's final World Cup qualifier against Slovakia next Tuesday.
The 25-year-old has become the latest player to received treatment after she picked up a rib injury in the 1-0 win over Finland on Thursday night.
Ireland veteran Niamh Fahey, (groin strain), Ruesha Littlejohn (foot injury), Jamie Finn (suspension) has all been ruled out Vera Pauw's side.
Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and West Ham United's Isibeal Atkinson have been called up as replacements and will meet up with the squad today.
Ireland could bypass the first round of the playoffs if they bear Slovakia next week .
It wasn't a dream 😉#IRLFIN | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/2zTwiRRd2n
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 2, 2022
Speaking on the standards that Pauw has brought to the squad, Connolly before the Finland game said: “She has brought in such high standards,” “It is quite a consistent message every time we are in, and quite a consistent theme, quite detailed what we do in terms of the preparations on every team.
“In training it is quite detailed about how we want to play. As a team everyone has bought into it.
“It’s 50-50 as Vera and the staff can only do so much, everyone has upped their game, the standards on and off the pitch are so high so when you come in you want to match and that keep striving for more.
“We’re quite realistic about where we are and what we want to do. I think that’s something Vera does really well; she doesn’t go too far ahead or hype too much. She’s realistic about where we are as a team, what we want to achieve and what we have to do to achieve it.
“It does help us going into game knowing what we have to do.”
Republic of Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United) Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United) Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC) 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier – Group A Slovakia v Republic of Ireland Tuesday, September 6th NTC Senec KO 17:00 (Irish Time) LIVE on RTÉ / RTÉ Player #SVKIRL