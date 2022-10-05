Ireland's WNT are keen to highlight the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team are keen to raise awareness about Breast Cancer as it affects one in nine women.



With 30 per cent of women aged between 20-50 being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, it is crucial that the message of learning about the eight signs and symptoms is widely shared.



For the last three years, the WNT have supported Breast Cancer Awareness and the push to raise support funding for further research.



Katie McCabe, Ireland WNT captain, said: “It is so important that all women are fully aware of the need to be educated about breast cancer and to ensure that they are going for regular checks in order to tackle it.



“All of the players and staff involved with the Ireland Women’s National Team are passionate about raising awareness of breast cancer because it is something that affects so many women.



"We would like to encourage all women from the age of 20 upwards to learn all about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer by downloading Breast Cancer Ireland’s Breast Aware app and not being afraid to go for a check-up.”

