Ireland's WNT are keen to highlight the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness
Sport

Ireland's WNT are keen to highlight the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness

Republic of Ireland WNT internationals Áine O'Gorman, Niamh Fahey and Chloe Mustaki supporting Breast Cancer Awareness SPORTSFILE

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team are keen to raise awareness about Breast Cancer as it affects one in nine women. With 30 per cent of women aged between 20-50 being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, it is crucial that the message of learning about the eight signs and symptoms is widely shared. For the last three years, the WNT have supported Breast Cancer Awareness and the push to raise support funding for further research. Katie McCabe, Ireland WNT captain, said: “It is so important that all women are fully aware of the need to be educated about breast cancer and to ensure that they are going for regular checks in order to tackle it. “All of the players and staff involved with the Ireland Women’s National Team are passionate about raising awareness of breast cancer because it is something that affects so many women. "We would like to encourage all women from the age of 20 upwards to learn all about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer by downloading Breast Cancer Ireland’s Breast Aware app and not being afraid to go for a check-up.”

Aisling Hurley, CEO, Breast Cancer Ireland commented: "We are thrilled to see the support of the Ireland Women's National Team for our education and awareness drive this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This aligns perfectly with the launch of this year's MakeTime2Check campaign which encourages women (and men!) of all ages to learn the eight most common signs and symptoms of the disease and even more importantly to make the time to check themselves regularly, as early detection saves lives."The high profile of the members of the WNT and their willingness to help us share these messages is wonderful to see, and we are very appreciative of their efforts in helping us to turn the tide on this disease."For further information on the eight signs and symptoms of breast cancer and how to download the app, visit https://www.breastcancerireland.com/education-awareness/ 

See More: Ireland WNT

Related

Jess Ziu won't feature in Ireland's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off this month, she's replaced by Shelbourne defender Keeva Keenan
Sport 2 days ago

Jess Ziu won't feature in Ireland's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off this month, she's replaced by Shelbourne defender Keeva Keenan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Republic of Ireland WNT squad selected for FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off
Sport 4 days ago

Republic of Ireland WNT squad selected for FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr's fight is off after Benn's positive drug test earlier today
Sport 2 hours ago

ICYMI: Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr's fight is off after Benn's positive drug test earlier today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Greenpeace protestors interrupt Prime Minister's speech at Tory party conference
News 3 hours ago

Greenpeace protestors interrupt Prime Minister's speech at Tory party conference

By: Connell McHugh

Ready for a staycation? Make this Churchill-inspired London hotel your first stop
Travel 3 hours ago

Ready for a staycation? Make this Churchill-inspired London hotel your first stop

By: Fiona Audley

The nominations for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars have been announced today Kilkenny have 11 players selected
Sport 3 hours ago

The nominations for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars have been announced today Kilkenny have 11 players selected

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'Real story had to be told': Tipperary farmer recounts year-long eviction stand in new book
Culture 3 hours ago

'Real story had to be told': Tipperary farmer recounts year-long eviction stand in new book

By: Fiona Audley

‘Hunger’ theme for Liverpool Irish Festival 2022 - which returns this month
Entertainment 4 hours ago

‘Hunger’ theme for Liverpool Irish Festival 2022 - which returns this month

By: Fiona Audley