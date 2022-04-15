Irish confirm side for Round of 16 clash against Castres Olympique in European Rugby Challenge Cup
Sport

Irish confirm side for Round of 16 clash against Castres Olympique in European Rugby Challenge Cup

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Henry Arundell of London Irish is tackled by Cadan Murley of Harlequins during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between London Irish and Harlequins at Brentford Community Stadium on April 03, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

DECLAN KIDNEY has confirmed the side that will welcome Castres Olympique to the Brentford Community Stadium in the European Rugby Challenge Cup Round of 16 contest tomorrow (5:30pm kick-off).

Will Goodrick-Clarke, Agustin Creevy and Marcel van der Merwe are named in the front row, with Adam Coleman and Rob Simmons in the second row.

Tom Pearson, Juan Martin Gonzalez, and Sean O’Brien are the back row trio.

Nick Phipps captains the side from the nine shirt and is joined in the halfbacks by Paddy Jackson.

Benhard van Rensburg and Curtis Rona are the centre partnership, and Ollie Hassell-Collins, Kyle Rowe and Tom Parton make up the back three.

“Knockout rugby is an exciting prospect for players, coaches and supporters alike,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“This is an important tournament for us, and we are excited to test ourselves against a Champions Cup opposition in Castres, who have a long and proud history of competitiveness in European competitions.

“Playing in Europe provides us with challenges to play against different styles and structures from different leagues. This can only help develop our experience and ability to adapt going forwards.”

London Irish:
15 Tom Parton, 14 Kyle Rowe, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Benhard van Rensburg, 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10 Paddy Jackson, 9 Nick Phipps (c), 1 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Marcel van der Merwe, 4 Adam Coleman, 5 Rob Simmons, 6 Tom Pearson, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Sean O’Brien.

Replacements:

16 Matt Cornish, 17 Facundo Gigena, 18 Ollie Hoskins, 19 George Nott, 20 Matt Rogerson, 21 Ben White, 22 Will Joseph, 23 Henry Arundell.

See More: European Rugby Challenge Cup, London Irish, Rugby

Related

BoyleSports Irish Grand National - Ex-ROI International Richard Dunne talks football and horses
Sport 8 minutes ago

BoyleSports Irish Grand National - Ex-ROI International Richard Dunne talks football and horses

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Gavin Bazunu's Man City career could come to an end as top European clubs circle
Sport 2 hours ago

Gavin Bazunu's Man City career could come to an end as top European clubs circle

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Boxing agency MTK founded by Daniel Kinahan distances itself from the Dubliner
News 20 hours ago

Boxing agency MTK founded by Daniel Kinahan distances itself from the Dubliner

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Air Canada to resume non-stop seasonal services from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal
Travel 20 hours ago

Air Canada to resume non-stop seasonal services from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal

By: Connell McHugh

The captain of the Northern Ireland women's has backed Kenny Shiels and called him a 'man of integrity'
Sport 21 hours ago

The captain of the Northern Ireland women's has backed Kenny Shiels and called him a 'man of integrity'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

We've got the perfect roast lamb recipe for Easter Sunday
Food & Drink 1 day ago

We've got the perfect roast lamb recipe for Easter Sunday

By: Irish Post

How to make the ultimate Easter Hot Cross Buns- with Baileys and chocolate
Food & Drink 1 day ago

How to make the ultimate Easter Hot Cross Buns- with Baileys and chocolate

By: Irish Post

Stephanie Roche says Kenny Shiel's emotional comments are 'the worst thing she's heard in football'.
Sport 1 day ago

Stephanie Roche says Kenny Shiel's emotional comments are 'the worst thing she's heard in football'.

By: Conor O'Donoghue