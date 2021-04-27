Irish contingent leads St Mirren to cup semi-final
A STRONG return for the Irish lads.

St Mirren reached their first Scottish Cup semi-final in 12 years after beating Kilmarnock 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Monday night.

The side is about as Irish as any Scottish team could get, with former Irish international Jim Goodwin in charge, and four Irishmen in the starting 11.

Joe Shaughnessy captained the side, while Conor McCarthy, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jamie McGrath also played important roles in the big win.

It ended 3-3 against Kilmarnock after extra-time, thanks to goals from both Shaughnessy and McGrath, which sent the game to penalties.

The two then stepped up again and did the business from the penalty spot, ensuring their side won the big game.

Goodwin said he was delighted with the win after the game: "I'll give the players a huge amount of credit, they kept going right to the end. I'm just delighted for everybody."

Goodwin recently sung Jamie McGrath's praises, saying he is the best player he has ever worked with.

Speaking of McGrath, he said: "His first goal on Saturday was outstanding in terms of his technique and his composure. With no disrespect to anyone else, he is easily the best player I’ve ever worked with as a manager."

We'd be amazed if McGrath isn't in Stephen Kenny's plans in the near future.

