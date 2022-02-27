Irish keeper Kelleher the hero as Liverpool win Carabao Cup after penalty shootout thriller

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER was Liverpool's hero as the Irish keeper scored the decisive penalty at Wembley as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea.

Kelleher was between the sticks for the final as the game went to penalties after a pulsating 0-0 draw.

Despite not saving any spot kicks, neither did his opposite number Kepa, who was brought on specifically for the shootout in the final minute of extra time in place of Édouard Mendy.

And after all 10 outfield players on both sides had scored their efforts, it was the turn of the keepers, with Kelleher putting his spot kick away before Kepa sent his over the bar.

The Cork native, who had played in three of the five games in the competition up to the final, was mobbed by his teammates as Liverpool celebrated a first domestic cup win in 10 years.

