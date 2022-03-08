Ivan Kuliak, the Russian gymnast has no regrets over supporting invasion of Ukraine and would wear the Z again
Sport

Ivan Kuliak, the Russian gymnast has no regrets over supporting invasion of Ukraine and would wear the Z again

IVAN KULIAK, the 20-year-old’ Russian gymnast that caused uproar wearing a symbol in support of Russia says he does not regret doing so. Kuliak wore the symbol after a World Cup event in Doha on Saturday.

The symbol that has infuriated people around the world was a letter 'Z' on the gymnast's chest. The letter has been imprinted on the sides of Russian tanks, and has now been seen as a sign of support for the invasion and Vladamir Putin.

Kuliak, was unable to wear the Russian flag as it had already been banned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Kuliak has now been condemned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). They described the symbol as 'shocking'



The body has asked its Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to launch an investigation.

The 20-year-old faces a long ban, but said if given the chance to wear the symbol again, he would

Telling Russia Today:

"If there was a second chance and I had a choice whether to go out with the letter ‘Z’ on my chest or not, I would do the same.

"I saw it in our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out to be "for victory" and "for peace". I just wanted to show my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and play for peace."

Fans on social media vented their fury at the 20-year-old's stance.

One user said:

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak caused outrage by wearing a national Z war symbol on the podium. Personally I am extremely happy for removing all Russian athletes from international sport - we don’t need to see this crap again.

Another said:

"Z" is for "Zero" in this case. You absolute fucking moron.

Prior to the event in Doha, the FIG had announced that all Russian gymnasts and officials would be banned from international events from 7 March until further notice in line with global sporting sanctions against the country.



See More: IVAN KULIAK, Other Sports

Related

44% of punters back horses ridden by Rachael Blackmore say Paddy Power
Sport 1 hour ago

44% of punters back horses ridden by Rachael Blackmore say Paddy Power

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Matt Doherty put on a masterclass on Monday night as Spurs thumped Everton 5-0
Sport 1 hour ago

ICYMI: Matt Doherty put on a masterclass on Monday night as Spurs thumped Everton 5-0

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eddie Jones says Ireland are the most cohesive team in the world, installing them as favourites for Saturday
Sport 3 hours ago

Eddie Jones says Ireland are the most cohesive team in the world, installing them as favourites for Saturday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Most influential Irish people in London’s food and drink scene revealed
Life & Style 1 hour ago

Most influential Irish people in London’s food and drink scene revealed

By: Fiona Audley

PSNI has received just 29 allegations of crime at mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland
News 2 hours ago

PSNI has received just 29 allegations of crime at mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Dónall Ó Héalai: 'We're in a very exciting chapter in Irish film history'
Entertainment 18 hours ago

Dónall Ó Héalai: 'We're in a very exciting chapter in Irish film history'

By: Connell McHugh

Former Munster coach Rassie Erasmus feels South Africa joining the Six Nations would be a good thing
Sport 20 hours ago

Former Munster coach Rassie Erasmus feels South Africa joining the Six Nations would be a good thing

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Manchester United's only ever Irish manager Frank O' Farrell has died at the age of 94 confirm the club
Sport 21 hours ago

Manchester United's only ever Irish manager Frank O' Farrell has died at the age of 94 confirm the club

By: Conor O'Donoghue