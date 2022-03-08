Ivan Kuliak, the Russian gymnast has no regrets over supporting invasion of Ukraine and would wear the Z again

IVAN KULIAK, the 20-year-old’ Russian gymnast that caused uproar wearing a symbol in support of Russia says he does not regret doing so. Kuliak wore the symbol after a World Cup event in Doha on Saturday.

The symbol that has infuriated people around the world was a letter 'Z' on the gymnast's chest. The letter has been imprinted on the sides of Russian tanks, and has now been seen as a sign of support for the invasion and Vladamir Putin.

Kuliak, was unable to wear the Russian flag as it had already been banned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Kuliak has now been condemned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). They described the symbol as 'shocking'



The body has asked its Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to launch an investigation.

The 20-year-old faces a long ban, but said if given the chance to wear the symbol again, he would

Telling Russia Today:

"If there was a second chance and I had a choice whether to go out with the letter ‘Z’ on my chest or not, I would do the same.

"I saw it in our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out to be "for victory" and "for peace". I just wanted to show my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and play for peace."

Fans on social media vented their fury at the 20-year-old's stance.

One user said:

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak caused outrage by wearing a national Z war symbol on the podium. Personally I am extremely happy for removing all Russian athletes from international sport - we don’t need to see this crap again.

Another said:

"Z" is for "Zero" in this case. You absolute fucking moron.

Prior to the event in Doha, the FIG had announced that all Russian gymnasts and officials would be banned from international events from 7 March until further notice in line with global sporting sanctions against the country.