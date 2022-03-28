Jake Paul believes that he could beat Conor McGregor in the Octagon, 'say's his limbs are all broken'

YOUTUBER AND Boxing promoter Jake Paul believes that he can get the better of former two-time weight champion Conor McGregor in the Octagon.

McGregor broke his leg last year in a loss to Dustin Poirier and is said to be making a comeback as he steps up his recovery.

Paul has knocked out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley inside the boxing ring, but has never fought someone of McGregor's caliber or anyone in the cage.

Earlier this month, Paul took to Twitter to offer UFC President Dana White a challenge: Sign him to a one-fight deal to fight McGregor, and if Paul wins, the UFC increases fighter pay and offers full healthcare.

If McGregor wins, Paul will never mention the UFC again.

He has continued to call the Crumlin native out regardless of this though and has now claimed that he will knock Conor McGregor out in the first round of an MMA fight and that the Dubliners 'limbs are all broken'.

Speaking to TMZ Paul said

“He doesn’t realise that Conor and I weigh the exact same right now. Conor’s walking around at 190, I’m walking around at 190.

I can beat Conor, and people think, ‘Oh, this kid’s crazy,’ and yeah, I am like no s***, that’s why I’ve gotten this far.

“It’s because I’m crazy, and I believe in myself, and Conor is on a downhill spiral. His limbs are all broken, so a stand-up game is coming out knocking him out in the first round.”

The 33-year-old aims to become the first fighter to win in three weight classes and is more than likely going to fight a UFC opponent rather than Paul, so the Ohio man will have to wait a while longer for his shot at the 33-year-old Irishman