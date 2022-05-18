James Lowe, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris have made the five-man shortlist for EPCR European Player of the Year
LEINSTER'S DYNAMIC trio James Lowe, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris have made the five-man shortlist for EPCR European Player of the Year.

The other two players selected are La Rochelle's Gregory Alldritt and the current holder of the award Toulouse scrumhalf Antoine Dupont.

The oringal shortlist released back in feburary included the likes of  Maro Itoje (England), Tadgh Furling (England) Eben Etzebeth (South Africa), Siya Kolisi (South Africa), and Michael Hooper (Australia), but no James Lowe.

The Leinster winger wasn't included in the 15 man selection, but has somehow made the 5-man shortlist this time.

Lowes's eight tries in the Heinken Cup have confirmed his place.

Van der Flier has also had a super year and is odds on to become Ireland's and Leinster's player of the year.

Caelan Doris scored a brillant try against World cup Champions New Zealand back in November and has become of the mainstays in Leo cullen and Andy Farrell's teams.

A public vote will be combined with the votes of a panel of rugby pundits, with the winner confirmed after next week's final in Marseille.

Leinster will play La Rochelle on the 28th of May.

