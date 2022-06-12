Jayson Molumby reveals Ireland squad are fully behind manager Stephen Kenny after Nations League win

IRELAND midfielder Jayson Molumby has revealed the squad are fully behind manager Stephen Kenny following Saturday's 3-0 win over Scotland in the Nations League.

Ahead of the match, Kenny rejected the idea he was feeling under pressure following defeat in Ireland's opening two games of this season's competition.

However, they entered the game against Scotland without a win in the Nations League — now in its third season — having lost seven and drawn five of their first 12 matches in the competition.

They ended that run in impressive fashion by defeating World Cup play-off semi-finalists Scotland 3-0 after Kenny rung the changes from Wednesday's defeat to Ukraine.

And Molumby, one of the five players drafted into the starting line-up against Scotland, said they are right behind their manager.

“The fans are something different here in Ireland!” @FAIreland's @jay_molumby15 speaks about the atmosphere in the Aviva during tonight's 3-0 win over Scotland. #IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/TrWCr3YJBm — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 11, 2022

"The players are fully committed to the manager, fully committed to the way he wants to play and the style of football," Molumby told Premier Sports.

"The first two games haven't been good enough

"Maybe Ukraine was a bit better and we probably deserved a bit more but Armenia was miles off it from our perspective.

"We put it right tonight and to get a 3-0 win was amazing, we're delighted with it."

'Fans like an extra player'

The West Bromwich Albion player also praised the fans inside the Aviva Stadium, with almost 47,000 supporters watching the Boys in Green notch their first Nations League win.

"The fans were unbelievable," said the Waterford native, one of Ireland's standout performers against Scotland.

"That was an amazing experience for myself and to win 3-0 at home was amazing for us, it will give us massive confidence.

"It was incredible, for me it was probably my second or third appearance at the Aviva and the first packed-out crowd.

"It was amazing, the fans are something different here in Ireland, they're incredible.

"When they're behind you like that it's like having an extra player on the field."

. . ! Michael Obafemi sends the Aviva Stadium wild as @FAIreland go 3-0 up against Scotland! An incredible way to score his first international goal!#IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/o3RKJ2XVEm — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 11, 2022

Ireland won the match thanks to goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi.

Swansea striker Obafemi, who was named man of the match after his first start for Ireland, set up Parrott's goal with a stunning pass before his own 30-yard screamer made it 3-0.

The 21-year-old came off injured after 56 minutes but could return for Tuesday's game against Ukraine in Poland.

Ireland are second in League B Group 1 after three matches but have played a game more than first-placed Ukraine and third-placed Scotland.