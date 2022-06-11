Stephen Kenny has said that 'he isn't feeling the pressure' ahead of the Scotland game.
STEPHEN KENNY HAS SAID that he 'doesn't feel pressure' ahead of the Scotland game.  

Despite losing two games in this year's Nations League Kenny's aim now is tackling the Scots in the Aviva tomorrow.  

Speaking at the pre-match press conference today he said:  "No, I don't feel pressure," 

"Only internal, and professional pride. Certainly, I feel disappointed with that, that we don’t have points on the board." 

Despite losing two games, the Ireland boss has claimed that he will play the same way but will make tactical changes for game three. 

"There is a difference between tactics and style of play," Kenny added.  

"The style of play won’t change; we are committed to that regardless. Tactically, we always must adapt. That is a different question. 

Three of Kenny's keymen of Gavin Bazunu, John Egan and Seamus Coleman have been ruled for the game and Kenny has claimed that the Ireland's squad needs to 'freshening' up  

"Séamus Coleman has been ruled out. He’s obviously come in with the groin injury that he had at the end of the season, so he’s been ruled out, has left the camp and is out of the games', he said 

"John Egan has been ruled out as well with an ankle injury. And we’ve one or two late fitness tests on one or two players but, hopefully, everyone else will be OK. 

"We definitely do [need to freshen things up]," 

"It was such an open game the other night. The physical data was extremely high, the demands on the players of both teams." 

Ireland kicks off at 17.00 against Scotland in the Aviva. 

