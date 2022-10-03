Jess Ziu won't feature in Ireland's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off this month, she's replaced by Shelbourne defender Keeva Keenan

VERA PAUW HAS BEEN DEALT A MAJOR BLOW ahead of Ireland's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off this month.

West Ham United midfielder Jess Ziu was taken off in the Conti Cup against London City Lionesses this weekend. West Ham won on the penalties, but had to do so with the Irish midfielder.

Former Liverpool player and current West Ham manager of the women's team Paul Konchesky is waiting on the full outcome of the injury

"We’re hoping that it’s not as bad as it first seemed, but we obviously need to go away and diagnose exactly what the issue is," he said

However, Ziu will not be playing in Ireland's games and has instead been replaced by Shelbourne defender Keeva Keenan for the game against either Austria or Scotland depending on whoever wins that game. Keenan has three senior caps for her country

Pauw is also missing the likes of Ellen Molloy (knee), Leanne Kiernan (ankle), Ruesha Littlejohn (foot), both Savannah McCarthy and Aoife Colvill (ACLS)

The Ireland team and Vera Pauw will meet in camp tomorrow and begin preparations to reach their first ever major tournament.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Shelbourne), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)