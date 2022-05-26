Jim Crawford named his Ireland U21s squad for the June qualifiers today

Republic of Ireland Under-21s Manager Jim Crawford has named a 25-man squad, including four first-time call-ups, for his side’s upcoming UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers in June.



Ireland will face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday, June 3 and Montenegro on Bank Holiday Monday, June 6 in Tallaght Stadium. They then head to Ascoli where they take on Italy in their final game in Group F on Tuesday, June 14



Tayo Adaramola of Crystal Palace, QPR’s Sinclair Armstrong, Wolves’ Joe Hodge and Cork City’s David Harrington all get a first call-up to the U21s



Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Conor Noss and UCD wide-man Liam Kerrigan also return to Crawford’s squad.



Ireland head into the June international window off the back of an impressive 2-0 away win over Sweden in Borås. They are set to be backed by their biggest crowds of the campaign in Tallaght as they look to become the first U21s side to reach a European Championship Finals.



There are a number of ticket options available for fans to choose from.

Each individual game is priced at €10* for adults, €5* for children and €20* for a family ticket.

CONFIRMED | Your Ireland U21s squad 🇮🇪



▪️ First #IRLU21 call-ups for Adaramola, Armstrong, Harrington and Hodge 👏



▪️ Noss and Kerrigan return 👊



Fri, June 3 | 🇮🇪 v 🇧🇦

Mon, June 6 | 🇮🇪 v 🇲🇪

Tue, June 14 | 🇮🇹 v 🇮🇪



Full details 👉 https://t.co/Ti76MRvQQ9#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/baLriCoahO — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 26, 2022