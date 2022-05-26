Jim Crawford named his Ireland U21s squad for the June qualifiers today
Sport

Republic of Ireland Under-21s Manager Jim Crawford has named a 25-man squad, including four first-time call-ups, for his side’s upcoming UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers in June. Ireland will face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday, June 3 and Montenegro on Bank Holiday Monday, June 6 in Tallaght Stadium. They then head to Ascoli where they take on Italy in their final game in Group F on Tuesday, June 14 Tayo Adaramola of Crystal Palace, QPR’s Sinclair Armstrong, Wolves’ Joe Hodge and Cork City’s David Harrington all get a first call-up to the U21s Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Conor Noss and UCD wide-man Liam Kerrigan also return to Crawford’s squad. Ireland head into the June international window off the back of an impressive 2-0 away win over Sweden in Borås. They are set to be backed by their biggest crowds of the campaign in Tallaght as they look to become the first U21s side to reach a European Championship Finals. There are a number of ticket options available for fans to choose from. Each individual game is priced at €10* for adults, €5* for children and €20* for a family ticket.

TICKET | Bosnia & Herzegovina, Friday, June 3, KO 7.30pm, Tallaght StadiumTICKET | Montenegro, Monday, June 6, KO 5pm, Tallaght StadiumA duo ticket secures a seat for both games and is priced at €15* for adults, €8* for children with a family ticket (two adults, two children) available for €30*.*Please note Ticketmaster service charges apply.Republic of Ireland Under-21s Squad Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Harrington (Cork City). Defenders: Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Joe Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers). Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Darragh Burns (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), JJ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa). UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers – Group F (all times are Irish time) Friday, June 3 | Republic of Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pmMonday, June 6 | Republic of Ireland U21 v Montenegro U21, Tallaght Stadium, 5pmTuesday, June 14 | Italy U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca, Ascoli, Italy, 4.30pm

