Jurgen Klopp has sent Cork club Ringmahon Rangers a thank you letter for sending Caoimhin Kelleher

JURGEN KLOPP has sent a thank you message to Caoimhin Kelleher's old club Ringnamahon Rangers for allowing him to join the club. 

Kelleher has become one of the best no 2's in English football and established himself as one of Liverpool's keymen during their League Cup win last month.

The Cork native kept Chelsea out on a number of occasions and scored the winning penalty in the decisive shootout in Wembley.

Recently Klopp described the Corkman as the best no 2 in the Premier League after winning his club side the League Cup. 

His ability to use his feet and pass well for a goalkeeper has been a real asset for the title chasing red's.

Kelleher originally started off as a striker for Ringmahon Rangers, but eventually tried his hand at goalkeeping for the Cork side.

It alerted Liverpool and in 2015 the Merseyside club signed the Irish keeper to their academy, which has brought through the likes of Steven Gerrard, Trent-Alexander-Arnold through the years.

Current boss Jurgen Klopp sent a thank you letter to Kelleher's old club.

In the message sent it read. 

"To everyone at Ringmahon Rangers. Thank you for sending us Caoimhin. He's done you proud! Cheers."

Sharing photos of the jersey and note on Twitter, the Cork club said: "

What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse. Caoimhin Kellehers Cup final @LFC winning Jersey. And to top it off a handwritten letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to the @johngibbonsblog from @TheAnfieldWrap for sorting us out."

Kelleher started the 2-2 draw with Belgian at the weekend and is expected to keep his place in the side for the Lithuania game tonight due to Gavin Bazunu's illness. 

