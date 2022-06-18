Katie-George Dunlevy on life, winning five gold medals for Ireland, beating Leinster, and inspring Ireland's young Paralympians

THS WEEK the Irish Post sat down with Katie-George Dunlevy, one of Ireland's most successful Paralympic champions of the last decade.

Dunlevy has won many gold and silver medals at the Rio and Tokyo Paralympics in the blind tandem events, along with pilot Eve McCrystal.

Dunlevy has also had to overcome more than a few setbacks to achieve her goal of becoming a five-time Paralympic medallist for Ireland.

She was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) at 11. RP is a genetic disorder of the eyes that causes vision loss, making her achievements more remarkable.

Her journey to become a champion didn't start with cycling, though. She also dabbled her hand in athletics, rowing and swimming before finding her calling in tandem cycling in the sport of para-cycling.

Katie gave an insight into her life, overcoming rejection, and the type of legacy she'd like to leave behind after it's all said and done.

Growing up in Ireland

Dunlevy was born on 26 November 1981 in Crawley, West Sussex, England. Katie was encouraged to play all sports from a young age. After receiving the diagnosis for RP, a school to help children with visual impairment soon followed for the future Paralympic champion.

Katie's father comes from a village and townland in the south of County Donegal called Mountcharles. Irish culture has a huge influence on her and she went into detail of her meomries of visiting the country as a child.

"Ireland had a big influence on me growing" up, she said

I spent all my summer holidays with my family in Donegal staying at my fathers family home in Mountcharles and my Auntie Nans B&B in Bundoran. I’ve many fond and special memories that I remember to this day and go back every year if I can.

I can still remember playing in my grannies old dressing room and sitting in her rocking chair by the fireplace, and the smell down the mainstreet of turf being burnt in the fireplaces.

The long walks down the glen from the Main Street to the ‘wee pier’ where we fished for crabs, swimming at the beach and then at the ‘big pier’ where we jumped off the edge.

Dunleavy's Uncle and Aunties, the McGinley’s in Faugher in Glencolmcille also made her childhood special

'Our visits down to my dads Uncle and Aunties, the McGinley’s in Faugher in Glencolmcille were equally memorable - climbing through the old ruins, exploring the many nooks and crannies and even taking in all the lyrical sounds of the Irish language.'

In Bundoran I thought the B&B was a maze and loved jumping off the rocks into the sea and playing the the amusements with my cousins.

When you came from a large town these pastimes and the beauty of the place were just heaven-like. They were such fun times.

Red lemonade and Club Orange were such a treat and made the visits all that more special.

Getting into sports from a young age

"I got into sports and competitions in a particular school in Kent, and the teacher spotted something in me, a talent or something.

"I was initially a day student, but after that, I stayed for the weeks and started getting increasingly involved into nationals and events for Team GB.'

Soon after, Katie attended a school in Worcester that catered for students aged 11–19 who are blind or partially sighted.

As she took up swimming and athletics training, sports started to become more competitive for Katie.

She competed at a cross country competition in Prague, a swimming competition in Barcelona and competed for team GB in the European Athletics Championships winning a Bronze in the 400m senior women as a 17 year old.

In 2004 and 2005, Katie won two gold medals at the Adaptive World Rowing Championship. One at Kaizu, Gifu, Japan and one in Banyoles, Spain, the year before.

Unfortunately, due to injuries, Katie lost her seat in 2006 and could never regain her seat in the boat to feature in the World Championships.

Katie tried every year since 2010 until a new calling and passion came.

'I got some injuries in 2006 and lost my seat for the World Championships.'

'I trialled out every year until 2010 and was unsuccessful, and that's when I trialled out for the Para-rowing team in the hope of being selected for their World Championships in 2011.

Katie didn't make the team but was persuaded by a para-cycling coach in 2011 if she would like to take part in para-cycling, and the rest is history.

When asked how she dealt with setback after setback, she said: "I moved to Maidenhead near the River Thames to practice my rowing. I was really determined at the time to carry on and make the Beijing Paralympics even the London version in 2012."

'I got loads of knockbacks, but I turned up every year, she laughed.

I was really driven and stubborn. I just wanted to see how successful to see how far I got.'

It wasn't to be, but when the cycling came around for me. I remember going to Dublin and doing testing on the bike, and the coach said, 'oh, we want you and Louise to represent Ireland in six weeks at the World Championships.'

'They told me I'd be fine despite never having ridden a bike, and I guess there's always a silver lining in the clouds.'

What winning medals for Ireland meant

Since then, Katie has taken tandem cycling in her stride and won many accolades that many Irish sporting stars can dream of.

Two gold medals, silver at the 2020 summer Paralympics, and a gold and silver at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 are achievements that she could have only dreamt of when asked to cycle a bike for the first time in 2011.

These are just some of her most notable achievements, and it doesn't seem to scratch the surface when you google her Wikipedia page.

Katie admitted that she was immensely proud of her achievements after all the challenging work behind the scenes.

'I am immensely proud of what I have achieved and what I have had to do to get there because not everyone sees what goes on behind the scenes to get there, she said

'Everyone sees the medal, but nobody sees the hard work before it.'

Adding on what it feels like to win a gold medal for your country, Katie could not explain the feeling but said that it's, like nothing else, she's ever experienced.

'It feels like nothing else. It's quite emotional. You can't explain it.'

'There's no real feeling. It's emotional. When you hear the national anthem, and you stand for the country, it's one of the memories that you never forget.'

'I mean, I have small goals and aims, and you work toward them, and you can look forward to Paris down the line, but you don't think about that until you come closer to it as I’ve many World Championships I need to peak for before then.'

'But the ultimate goal is the Paralympics and everyone is working towards that. I’ve a great team around me and we don’t leave any stone unturned coming up to the games.'

'It’s all about preparation and putting in the hours when you need to, and working on the little things.'

We knew when it came to Tokyo that we had done everything we could. When it does come to the day of the races you have done everything you can, and hope it’s enough and thankfully, we did.'

Happy St Patricks Day 🍀It’s always an honour to represent our amazing country on the International stage 🚴‍♀️🇮🇪 #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/LWOCl9nFNV — Katie-George Dunlevy 🏳️‍🌈 (@KatieGDunlevy) March 17, 2022

Becoming the first Paralympians to win the team of the Year accolade at the RTE Sports Awards ahead of the likes of Leinster and Shamrock Rovers

Since then, Dunlevy and her riding partner Eve McCrystal became the first Paralympians to win the team of the Year accolade at the RTE Sports Awards last December.

The award is the Irish equivalent of the BBC Sports Personality Awards.

Dunlevy and McCrystal were up against Olympic rowing gold medallists Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, the Leinster Rugby team, the Limerick hurlers, Meath ladies Gaelic football team, Shamrock Rovers, the Tyrone Gaelic footballers, the women's four rowers, and the Galway camogie team. They beat them all.

When asked Katie was asked what it meant at the time, she said: 'We have never won anything like that and as a para sport it's never been recognised in Ireland.'

It was massive and was a huge step for Paralympic sports in Ireland, and hopefully, it's the first of many, she added.

'It was lovely, and we were shocked to say the least.'

Ireland's tandem para-cycling stars Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have been named as the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year. pic.twitter.com/DZT58RRFfl — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 18, 2021

What kind of legacy she'd like to leave

Adding on what it meant for the future athletes, Katie also said: We are elite sportsmen and women, and Ireland does have many successful Paralympic athletes.

But I also think that those who see the achievement can look up and see those sports are for people with disabilities too.

'To know that you have a disability or not that you can do sport at a level if you want to be the most important thing.'

The next Paralympics takes place in Paris in 2024. When asked what's her next goal after completing the set, Katie said, 'we will see what happens.'

'It's hard to get one medal, but I am aiming high. It's so hard to get one, but we will see what happens.'

Katie-George Dunlevy has overcome obstacles many people can only imagine in their dreams. The stubbornness despite life's problems separates her from the rest, and it doesn't look like she's about to 'call it a day anytime soon.

When asked what legacy she wants to leave behind after parking her bike in the garage, she ended the interview by saying,

'If someone said to me that back when I was rowing that I'd win five gold medals, I'd have laughed.'

'It's a real blessing. I never expected it. It's amazing.'

'But in terms of legacy, I'd like to leave behind. I'd like the sport to move on and for someone to take my place when I do retire.'

But I also think that those who see the achievement can look up and see someone with disabilities achieving great things and that they can too.

To know that if you have a disability or not that you can do sport at any level if you want to is an important thing.'

Despite any barriers or obstacles you have, you still can achieve great things and aim high.

