Katie Taylor say's her bout with Amanada Serrano 'will be an amazing moment' ahead of the fight on Saturday

IRELAND'S KATIE Taylor believes that her fight with Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano this Saturday will be an 'amazing moment'.

Taylor and Serrano will become the fight female fighters to headline the famous Madison Square Garden venue in New York, when they touch gloves on Saturday night.

The Bray native will look to defend her undisputed world lightweight title and her unbeaten streak against Serrano.

Appearing on Today Show on NBC on Tuesday, Taylor displayed her admiration for her opponent.

"We are obviously two great champions; like you said, the best in the world facing each other," Taylor said.

"We are going to do what we have to do to win the fight.

We’re sitting down with @KatieTaylor and Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters), two top-ranked fighters set to make boxing history. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/8Xh6ZbA2NL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 26, 2022

"We don't train to lose, we train to win fights. We are both great champions. One of the reasons why this fight is so special is because it is the best versus the best… in the world. It’s an amazing moment."

Serrano was full of praise for the Irish woman and said: "To be in this iconic event sharing the ring with Katie Taylor, an amazing, undisputed, and undefeated champion, is truly an honor," she said.

"We are the first females to headline Madison Square Garden. It is almost sold out and they say that people don’t want to see women fight. This tells you something totally. different. It’s amazing."

Full fight card

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano - Undisputed WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF world female lightweight titles

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis