Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano has finally been announced for the 30th of April

IT'S FINALLY been announced Ireland's Katie Taylor will fight her long term rival Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, New York on 30 April. Eddie Hearn, Taylor's promoter said it will be the ‘greatest thing to happen to women’s boxing’.

The Bray native is unbeaten in her professional career and has won all of her 20 fights, but the Puerto Rican Serrano will be her toughest test yet.

Taylor, who is looking to keep her undisputed lightweight title, was meant to fight Serrano in 2020 but the pandemic stopped that. She retained her four lightweight titles on December 12, beating Firuza Sharipova via a unanimous decision.

Serrano is promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. She has a record 42-1-1, also competes in MMA, but has made her biggest mark in boxing, having claimed titles from super-flyweight all the way up to super-lightweight.

See it, believe it, achieve it! This is the moment that changes everything, The World will stop on April 30th and watch the undisputed World Champion @KatieTaylor face the 7 division World Champ @Serranosisters @TheGarden live on @DAZNBoxing @jakepaul #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/NvLDmb4NYx — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 27, 2022

Taylor shared her delight at the news

“This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long, long time and I’m just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I’m in the sport for,” said Taylor.

“People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen so I’m very grateful to Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line.

“When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport. It’s such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing and I truly believe this will be another one.”

Her rival shared her sentiments at the news

“It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to headline Madison Square Garden and do so against one of the greatest boxers of all time in Katie Taylor, Serrano, said.

“Since I was a young girl, my only boyfriend has been boxing. I have dedicated my life to him, and this event makes that commitment worth every minute. On April 30th I am going to make history for me, for my team, for my family, for Puerto Rico, for every Latina and Latino and for all women worldwide.”

One man who feels this could have a monumental impact on boxing is Eddie Hearn. He believes it could be the biggest fight in women's boxing ever.

“Everyone talks about the biggest fight in women’s boxing, but also, one of the biggest fights in boxing, said Hearn.

“We’ve been working hard for a long time on women’s boxing and I’m just so happy that a fight is being held at the mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden.

“They deserve everything they get. Two trailblazers. One undisputed champion, one seven-division champion – it’s going to be a massive event.”

Explaining how a breakthrough in talks came about, Anthony Joshua’s promoter told the DAZN boxing show: “It was plain sailing, it was too good, it hit a little bit of a rocky patch but we’re almost through that now.

“Everyone wants what they feel is fair for their fighter. They clashed a little bit. It got a little bit spicy but we got some sensible heads on it over the weekend, but let’s not mess this up now. This is the greatest thing to happen in female boxing.”