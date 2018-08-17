Keith Andrews: Declan Rice not to blame for West Ham wobble
Sport

Keith Andrews: Declan Rice not to blame for West Ham wobble

West Ham United's Irish defender Declan Rice vies with Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield. (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

FORMER Ireland star Keith Andrews has come to the defence of West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Rice was subbed off at half time as the Hammers crashed to an opening day 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The 19 year-old was playing in an unfamiliar midfield role at Anfield and Manuel Pellegrini’s men had already shipped two goals by that point.

But Andrews said the shape of the team was all wrong that afternoon and blame shouldn’t be apportioned to Rice.

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino vies with West Ham United's English midfielder Mark Noble and West Ham United's Irish defender Declan Rice  during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool  (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement

“I felt the West Ham midfield for the majority of the game, never mind the first 45 minutes were in no man's land,” he explained on this week’s Keith Andrews Show on Off the Ball.

“They were neither stopping balls through to Keita, or Firmino dropping as a 10.

“He (Rice) has been hung out to dry being taken off, because people will look at that and think 'taken off after 45 minutes Declan Rice clearly hasn't played well', nonsense.  Absolute nonsense."

The London-born star has made 28 appearances for West Ham since his debut in 2017 and has made three Ireland appearances this year.

See More: Declan Rice, Liverpool FC, West Ham United

Related

John O’Shea retires but Declan Rice has the right stuff
Sport 2 months ago

John O’Shea retires but Declan Rice has the right stuff

By: Stephen Mahon

West Ham owner claims Ireland star Declan Rice will become a 'strong English defender'
Sport 2 months ago

West Ham owner claims Ireland star Declan Rice will become a 'strong English defender'

By: Aidan Lonergan

'No one deserves to go to a football match and not return home' – Ireland's Declan Rice pays tribute after 'innocent' West Ham fan, 18, stabbed to death walking home from match
Sport 3 months ago

'No one deserves to go to a football match and not return home' – Ireland's Declan Rice pays tribute after 'innocent' West Ham fan, 18, stabbed to death walking home from match

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Cillian Murphy working on new documentary about Irish War of Independence
Entertainment 23 minutes ago

Cillian Murphy working on new documentary about Irish War of Independence

By: Ryan Price

The 11 worst Robert De Niro movies ever made according to Rotten Tomatoes
News 56 minutes ago

The 11 worst Robert De Niro movies ever made according to Rotten Tomatoes

By: Jack Beresford

Housing activists occupy another vacant house in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

Housing activists occupy another vacant house in Dublin

By: Ryan Price

Deontay Wilder in Belfast to run the rule over Tyson Fury
Sport 2 hours ago

Deontay Wilder in Belfast to run the rule over Tyson Fury

By: Stephen Mahon

Maureen O'Hara: 7 facts you never knew about Ireland's iconic leading lady
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Maureen O'Hara: 7 facts you never knew about Ireland's iconic leading lady

By: Aidan Lonergan