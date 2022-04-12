Kellie Harrington has her eyes set on Olympic qualification a few days after her wedding

KELLIE HARRINGTON is raring to go a few days after her wedding and has set her sights on Olympic qualification again.

The gold medalist claimed a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja tournament in Sofia back in February and isn't intent on stopping anytime soon.

Her next big tournament will be the World Championships in Istanbul that takes place over the month of May.

Harrington was speaking at the launch of the Spar Community Road Trip initiative and said,

“I know I am the woman to beat. I know that the target is on my back. But I just see myself as a contender. I know that sounds a little crazy but it’s what I do see myself as a contender.

The 32-year-old's ultimate goal though. is getting back to the Olympics in France in 2024.



“While these World Championships are massive it is preparation for next year when the Olympic qualification system starts next year.

“I’m going out there to make weight and hopefully get a few fights under my belt and see how it goes. It’s about preparation and then hopefully after the World Championships I have left enough room to take it up a few levels next year.”

In other news this week, the Portland row native married her long-time partner Mandy Loughln last Friday.

The pair have been together since 2009 and met in a training camp.

Speaking about the wedding Harrington said:

We got great weather and we had close friends and family there. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“Apart from that, I’m keeping it private.”