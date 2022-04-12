Kellie Harrington has her eyes set on Olympic qualification a few days after her wedding
Sport

Kellie Harrington has her eyes set on Olympic qualification a few days after her wedding

KELLIE HARRINGTON is raring to go a few days after her wedding and has set her sights on Olympic qualification again. 

The gold medalist claimed a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja tournament in Sofia back in February and isn't intent on stopping anytime soon. 

Her next big tournament will be the World Championships in Istanbul that takes place over the month of May.

Harrington was speaking at the launch of the Spar Community Road Trip initiative and said

“I know I am the woman to beat. I know that the target is on my back. But I just see myself as a contender. I know that sounds a little crazy but it’s what I do see myself as a contender.

The 32-year-old's ultimate goal though. is getting back to the Olympics in France in 2024.



“While these World Championships are massive it is preparation for next year when the Olympic qualification system starts next year.

“I’m going out there to make weight and hopefully get a few fights under my belt and see how it goes. It’s about preparation and then hopefully after the World Championships I have left enough room to take it up a few levels next year.”

In other news this week, the Portland row native married her long-time partner Mandy Loughln last Friday. 

The pair have been together since 2009 and met in a training camp. 

Speaking about the wedding Harrington said:

We got great weather and we had close friends and family there. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“Apart from that, I’m keeping it private.”

See More: Boxing, Kellie Harrington

Related

ICYMI: Olympic hero Kellie Harrington tied the knot with her wife Mandy Loughlin on Friday.
Sport 1 day ago

ICYMI: Olympic hero Kellie Harrington tied the knot with her wife Mandy Loughlin on Friday.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

John McNally, Ireland's first Olympic boxing medalist has passed away aged 89 in Belfast
Sport 1 week ago

John McNally, Ireland's first Olympic boxing medalist has passed away aged 89 in Belfast

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eddie Hearn has hinted at Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan 2 at the City Ground
Sport 1 week ago

Eddie Hearn has hinted at Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan 2 at the City Ground

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Vera Pauw believes Ireland will have to be at their best against Sweden on Tuesday
Sport 21 hours ago

Vera Pauw believes Ireland will have to be at their best against Sweden on Tuesday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Graham Rowntree will be the new Munster Head Coach says Limerick Leader.
Sport 22 hours ago

Graham Rowntree will be the new Munster Head Coach says Limerick Leader.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shane Lowry: "I'm disappointed that someone else is putting on the greeen jacket this afternoon and it's not me"
Sport 1 day ago

Shane Lowry: "I'm disappointed that someone else is putting on the greeen jacket this afternoon and it's not me"

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Matt Doherty will miss Ireland's Nations League games after being ruled out for the season.
Sport 1 day ago

Matt Doherty will miss Ireland's Nations League games after being ruled out for the season.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICMI: Watch unbelievable Rory Mcllroy birdie on the 18th at the Masters.
Sport 1 day ago

ICMI: Watch unbelievable Rory Mcllroy birdie on the 18th at the Masters.

By: Conor O'Donoghue