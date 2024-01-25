Klopp claims Caoimhín Kelleher may be 'frustrated' with Liverpool playing time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that it could be likely that the club's backup goalkeeper, Caoimhín Kelleher, could be "frustrated" with the amount of playing time he regularly receives.

The Cork native played in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Fulham in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and is likely to play in the final against Chelsea next month. Goals from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez ensured that there will be a repeat of the 2022 final, where Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties, with Kelleher ironically scoring the winner in the game from the penalty spot.

The issue in 2024 for the Irish keeper is that he has become a cup keeper and is second behind the best keeper in the world, Alisson Becker. There have been numerous links about Kelleher's Liverpool future, with the likes of Brentford and Spurs linked in the past, and it seems that his time at Anfield will come to an end eventually.

Klopp, speaking after the game, praised Kelleher for continuing to go about his business despite the lack of game time but admitted that he feels he is starting to become unsettled at the same time.

"Caoimh is a top, top, top, top goalie. When Ali is fit, then he [Kelleher] doesn't have a lot of games. So, when I want to give him desperately the opportunity to play - because it's important for development - then he's on top of that. He's always there, giving absolutely everything... but, either way, it's the same," he said after the game.

"They deserve moments. This competition, I told Ali before the season, two years ago was already like that [Kelleher starting]. I don't know exactly how many games he's played now... but that's how it works. He was really happy after the game today. He's not smiling a lot - at least when I'm around - but afterwards I could see he was really happy about qualifying again and having a chance again to win a second trophy in his career, which would be a big one."

Chelsea vs. Liverpool will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024. The match is scheduled for a 4:30 pm GMT kick-off at Wembley Stadium.