Leinster agree news deals for Caelan Doris, Jordan Larmour, and Tommy O' Brien
Leinster agree news deals for Caelan Doris, Jordan Larmour, and Tommy O' Brien

Dublin , Ireland - 16 January 2022; Jimmy O'Brien of Leinster celebrates after scoring his side's eighth try with team-mate Caelan Doris during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match between Leinster and Montpellier Hérault at the RDS Arena in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

 

LEINSTER AND Ireland internationals Jordan Larmour, Caelan Doris, and Tommy O'Brien have all signed new deals at Leinster. 

The latest batch of renewals comes after other Leinster stars like Josh van der Flyer, Rhys Ruddock, Jamison Gibson Park, and Cian Healy all renewed their current deals to stay at Leinster over the last couple of weeks.

Doris has become a mainstay in the Ireland back row and even scored a try against the All Blacks in November.

He started Ireland's last eight games and was crowned Player of the Series during the November Test window.

The 23-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and Leinster fans know this. The length of his deal has not been confirmed though.

Jordan Larmour has been awarded a new deal for his fine form this season. The 24-year-old has five tries in eight games this season.

Larmour has earnt 30 caps for his country, won four URC titles and a Champions Cup since 2017.

Former Ireland U20 captain O'Brien is on course for his best season since making his debut in 2019.

The 23-year-old centre and wing has played seven times this season, starting the province's last two games, while he also made his Heineken Champions Cup debut, coming off the bench in their Round 1 win against Bath at the Aviva Stadium in December.

Fans who are unaware of O' Briens talent can see this try-saving tackle against the Emirates Lions at the RDS Arena last week.

