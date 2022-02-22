Leinster and Munster agree URC fixture switch

BOTH MUNSTER and Leinster have agreed to switch their fixtures for their upcoming games when the sides meet in the United Rugby Championship this year.

The agreement will see Munster host Leinster at Thomond Park on 2 April and Leinster will welcome Munster to the Aviva Stadium for the final weekend of the URC season

Covid-19 stopped the original St Stephen's Day fixtures from being played in Thomond park.

The weekend of 20-22 May clashes with pop singer Ed Sheeran's Thomond Park concerts on the 5th of May. Agreement has now been reached due to both sides agreeing that the pitch would not be up to standard.

The rearranged date of Saturday 2 April at Thomond Park will be played before both sides play Heineken Champions Cup last 16 first legs. the following weekends.

FIXTURE UPDATE | Munster Rugby will host Leinster at Thomond Park in the #URC on Saturday, April 2, at 7pm.



See full details along with ticket information ⤵️#MUNvLEI #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 22, 2022

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said;

"Following a thorough consultation process between Munster Rugby, Leinster Rugby and the IRFU I believe we have reached the best possible outcome in this situation.

"We have all done exceptionally well in adapting to challenging and unique circumstances over the last two years in an ever-changing landscape and we are grateful to our partners and supporters for their ongoing support and understanding."

Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson added,

"This was not a straightforward process by any means but the reality is that we were approached by the IRFU and Munster Rugby with a view to facilitating a switch in dates for the two games.

"We understand that there will be disappointment in particular amongst Leinster Rugby fans who have been planning for the game on April 2, but a solution needed to be found for that fixture in May with Thomond Park unavailable."