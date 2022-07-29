Leon Reid says 'he is exploring all options to get this Commonwealth Games ban decision reconsidered'
Sport

Leon Reid says 'he is exploring all options to get this Commonwealth Games ban decision reconsidered'

IRISH SPRINTER Leon Reid has said he is ' exploring all options to get his Commonwealth Games ban decision reconsidered'. 

The Olympic semi-finalist was given a suspended sentence in February after he was found guilty of allowing crack cocaine to be produced in his flat in the city of Bristol in southwest England, according to CNN-News18. 

Reid was sentenced to 21 months' imprisonment suspended for 18 months, with the condition to complete 220 hours of unpaid work by February 18, 2023, Bristol Crown Court. 


 

Reid had initially been selected to be part Northern Ireland's 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 200m before Games organisers banned him from the event following a security risk assessment. 

A Birmingham 2022 spokesperson this month said:  "As with any major event, delivering a safe and secure experience for all involved requires stringent checks and balances being put in place and adhered to,"  

"Under this nationally recognised guidance, we made clear the parameters and details of checks that would be carried out on all attending individuals. This information was made clear to all teams and Commonwealth Games Associations well in advance of team selections." 

The 27-year-old issued a statement on Instagram: "While I am still waiting to hear the reasons for the refusal, I have been told by the Birmingham 2022 organising committee, a non-departmental public body sponsored by the government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, that I have no right to make any representations over the decision," Reid said in the post 

"And the accreditation process is one which does not allow me a right of appeal. 

"I am disappointed that the process is so arbitrary and unfair, and I am exploring all options to get this decision reconsidered." 

See More: Leon Reid

Related

Leon Reid will be allowed to continue in Irish athletics despite his conviction
Sport 2 months ago

Leon Reid will be allowed to continue in Irish athletics despite his conviction

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leon Reid: Irish sprinter wants to move forward with athletics career despite criminal conviction
Sport 5 months ago

Leon Reid: Irish sprinter wants to move forward with athletics career despite criminal conviction

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish Olympian receives suspended sentence after allowing flat to be used in cocaine operation
News 5 months ago

Irish Olympian receives suspended sentence after allowing flat to be used in cocaine operation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU17 4-0 Northern Ireland WU17
Sport 6 hours ago

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU17 4-0 Northern Ireland WU17

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Arsene Wenger convinced a World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medalist to sign for Shelbourne ladies
Sport 7 hours ago

Arsene Wenger convinced a World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medalist to sign for Shelbourne ladies

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The union people
News 10 hours ago

The union people

By: Liam Conlon

Peaky Blinders film in the works, creator confirms
Entertainment 10 hours ago

Peaky Blinders film in the works, creator confirms

By: Irish Post

Trailer released for Sharon Horgan's Apple TV+ dark comedy 'Bad Sisters'
Entertainment 11 hours ago

Trailer released for Sharon Horgan's Apple TV+ dark comedy 'Bad Sisters'

By: Connell McHugh