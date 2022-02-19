Leona Maguire on golfing friendship with Niall Horan and rise of women's golf

IRELAND'S LEONA Maguire has had a stellar rise in sport over the last 12 months. The Cavan native's performance in the Solheim cup attracted initial interest

But it was after where she became the first Irishwoman to ever win an event at the LPGA,

It was when she won at the Drive On Championship in Florida that she started to become a household name in Irish sport.

She's now risen into the top 20 positions in the world rankings for the first time and has a huge future ahead of her.

Maguire took time out of her busy schedule to sit down and have a chat with Late Late show host Ryan Turbridy.

The 27-year-old gave an insight into her career, golfing with Niall Horan and other details during the sit down

She said:

"When I was starting there was no female player on the LPGA Tour and something like this didn't even seem possible and I suppose Dad saw it was possible when maybe some other people didn't and a lot of hard work went into the Solheim Cup in Killeen Castle in 2011 and we were inspired there.

"Bit by bit it seemed more and more possible and we had things like the 20x20 campaign to get more media coverage and more participation.

"For me I wanted it to be more than lip service and that our Ireland athletes can achieve great things at a world stage, it's not just me it's so many athletes. We want Irish fans to be cheering for us and not just cheering for the sake of it and we want them to be entertained and that's what sport is, it's entertainment. It's a lot nicer to be cheering for wins and eagles and birdies than pars."

Seven birdies in the final round to help you on your way to a first LPGA Tour victory. Leona Maguire is built different 🔥pic.twitter.com/PAPJ3v9SPc — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) February 5, 2022

She also poked fun at Ireland and former One Direction member Niall Horan's golfing skills

MODEST is Horans golf management company. Horan is an avid golfer and has Maguire on the books, but she is not overly impressed with the pop star's skills despite him being a fanatic.

He's obsessed with golf and loves the game. It's great to have him as part of my team.

He's a good golfer, he is. He's good for what he needs to be. He brings his clubs everywhere.

He is golf mad and plays all the time. It has been a couple of years since I played with him so he has definitely been working on his game.

He has about a seven or eight handicap, so he's handy enough. He can hold his own.

We played in a pro-am in Galgorm a couple of years ago, so maybe there will be something in that event this summer or in the world invitational, we will have to see if he's going to play again."

Horan's handicap of seven or eight is no mean feat but will have to put down the mic if he any hope of catching Maguire's of 1