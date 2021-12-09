Liam Brady urges Liverpool to pay Mo Salah £300k per week
RTE PUNDIT Liam Brady feels that Liverpool club must pay their star player Mo Salah up to £300,000 per week, if they want to keep him. 

The Egyptians contract expires in 2023 and is said to be in talks with the club over a new deal, but the salary seems to be the biggest obstacle.

Salah has been in sensational form so far in 2021/22, scoring 19 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool beat Porto 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to Salah goal and the 29-year-old said after,

“It’s up to them.”

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only,” he added.

Figures in the media have stated that £300,000 per week would put Salah in the same wage bracket as the likes of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, but would earn less than Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne or Manchester United's David De Dea and Cristiano Ronaldo

Many football fans have said Salah is the best player in the world and feel his wage demands are justified. Liam Brady is one of these and feels Liverpool must pay up if they want to keep Salah at Anfield

Brady was asked if Salah is worth £300k per week, during RTE’s coverage of their Champions League match against AC Milan.

“I believe so,” ,he said

“There are plenty of players in England on that kind of money. We had Ozil at Arsenal on that kind of money. You can imagine the Liverpool fans saying ‘look, he’s worth it, we’ve got to pay it, we’ve got to break the pay structure.

“It’s difficult because Liverpool have kept their feet on the ground with regards to spending money and they’ve spent it very wisely in the transfer market. I think he’s someone who they’ve got to hold on to.”

AC Milan v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League : News Photo Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp mentioned during the week that it would “not be simple to resolve.”

“Extending the contract of a player like Mo, you don’t meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement.

“There’s nothing else to say. Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it, I can only say a few things because the rest is not for the public, obviously.

“I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or if it got translated from Arabic into English. That’s a massive issue.

“Mo is fine, I’m fine. What we all want is clear and things like this need time. That’s it.”

 

