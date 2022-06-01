Manchester United have officially announced that Paul Pogba will leave the club this summer

MANCHESTER UNITED have announced that Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

According to reports the club tried to get Pogba to sign a new deal, but he has now opted to leave the club on a free this summer.

The World Cup winner played 223 times for United and scored 39 goals in his second spell from the club after returning from Juventus in 2012.

Pogba's time at United never hit the heights expected and he was often faced with ridicule and criticism from fans and pundits during his time at the club.

United on their website said: ' It was a low-key end to a United career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.

But for a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.

'Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

'We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.



Once a Red, always a Red 🔴



Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022



Pogba was key player in the club's FA Youth Cup win in 2011 with the likes of Jesse Lingard, who is also set to leave the club, and Ravel Morrison.

Pogba's silverware haul included the likes of the EFL Cup and Europa League under departed Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has been linked to the likes of Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City, but reports from Italy say Juventus are said to have stolen a march on their rivals this summer.