Matt Doherty said 'he never came close to leaving Tottenham in January'
Sport

Matt Doherty said 'he never came close to leaving Tottenham in January'

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Matt Doherty of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

IRELAND's MATT DOHERTY has today spoken about his future at Tottenham Hotspur

The Sword's man was linked with a move away from the North London club in January, but insists that 'a move never came close'

Doherty struggled at Spurs after moving from Wolves and had been touted with a move back to his old club, but the Ireland fullback has found a new lease of life under Italian Antonio Conte

Conte is well known for getting the best out of wingbacks, as seen with Marcos Alonso at Chelsea.

Doherty's best days have been in the position and he showed that yesterday when he scored in the 5-1 demolition of Newcastle on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has directly contributed towards six goals (2 goals, 4 assists) in his last six Premier League games.

Speaking via the Daily Star  Doherty said a move away in January was never an option.

“I never had a conversation, nothing was ever said to me,” Doherty admitted

“From my point of view I was led to believe that I wasn’t going anywhere.

“You have thoughts at times that it wasn’t working out, I just decided that I wanted to train hard and I wanted to play here.

“Why would I want to go anywhere apart from Tottenham?

“I thought if I keep training hard and I keep doing what the manager wants the opportunity would come and it would be up to me to grasp the opportunity, and at the moment I seem to be doing that well.”

The Spurs player also admitted that it took a bit of time to get used to Conte's system and now said he is confident of giving the Italian what he wants

“The manager wants us to play a certain way as a wing-back and it just takes a bit of time to understand what he wants,” Doherty said.

“I guess it helps when the team is playing as well as you do and you get in a couple of times at the back post, the confidence just  builds.

“Every wing-back and every player is just playing at the top of their game right now.

“Everyone wants the ball, everyone is making the right angles the manager wants, everyone is making the runs he wants.

“What he wants us to do, when we do it it comes off and we create big chances from it - a lot of it is down to the manager.

“He is drilling us on the training pitch, he wants us to play a certain type of football and you can see that we are doing that and it is really exciting football and we look a real threat going forward.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Matt Doherty(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Spurs leapfrogged Arsenal to go into the top four. Arsenal play Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Both of the North London clubs still have to play each other in the run-in.

See More: Matt Doherty, Tottenham Hotspur

Related

ICYMI: Matt Doherty put on a masterclass on Monday night as Spurs thumped Everton 5-0
Sport 3 weeks ago

ICYMI: Matt Doherty put on a masterclass on Monday night as Spurs thumped Everton 5-0

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Matt Doherty linked with a move back to former club Wolves
Sport 2 months ago

Matt Doherty linked with a move back to former club Wolves

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Matt Doherty levels but 1-1 draw with Denmark means Ireland face Euro 2020 play-off
News 2 years ago

Matt Doherty levels but 1-1 draw with Denmark means Ireland face Euro 2020 play-off

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

Irish people more curious about crypto-currency than other countries
News 2 hours ago

Irish people more curious about crypto-currency than other countries

By: Connell McHugh

Sinn Féin extends lead over DUP ahead of May elections
News 4 hours ago

Sinn Féin extends lead over DUP ahead of May elections

By: Irish Post

A member of Celtic's staff was struck with a glass bottle yesterday, Police Scotland are looking into it
Sport 4 hours ago

A member of Celtic's staff was struck with a glass bottle yesterday, Police Scotland are looking into it

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic six points clear after coming from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox
Sport 23 hours ago

Celtic six points clear after coming from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy