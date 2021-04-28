McGregor sells Proper No. Twelve whiskey for over $500 million

HE WILL still remain somewhat involved with the company, however.

It emerged not long ago that Conor McGregor was due to sell his whiskey company Proper No. Twelve for an astronomical figure.

While no official fee has been confirmed, reports suggest that the transaction will be in the region of $500 million.

Not bad, eh?

It will be sold to Proximo Spirits, a subsidiary of Jose Cuervo tequila owner Becle, who have confirmed that a long-term agreement between both parties has been reached.

McGregor will however remain a part of the company.

Proximo CEO Mike Keyes confirmed the deal stems from Proper 12’s "unprecedented" growth since it was launched.

“Since introducing this brand with Conor and his partners just two and a half years ago, Proper No. Twelve has been the most exciting brand in the Irish whiskey category,” Keyes said.

"The brand continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, and this agreement reflects Proximo’s commitment to expanding its presence in the whiskey category as a whole."

McGregor himself confirmed the news on his Instagram page, saying: "In just under 3 years, we went from a dream to the biggest Irish Whiskey in the world! A HUGE step for Proper No. Twelve today as we now forge ahead to the next phase of our company's history!"

The Dubliner has been a busy man lately, having recently purchased the pub where he once punched a 50-year-old man over a whiskey dispute.

He subsequently barred the man from entering his new pub.