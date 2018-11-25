Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager as his successor also unveiled

MICK McCARTHY has been confirmed as the new Ireland manager until 2020.

McCarthy, who previously managed the national team between 1996 and 2002, will oversee Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Robbie Keane will join the set-up as assistant coach, with Terry Connor taking a similar role.

The Football Association of Ireland has also revealed that Stephen Kenny will succeed McCarthy after the competition.

Kenny, who led Dundalk to four league titles in six years, will take over the Ireland under-21 side until then.

'Honoured'

“I’m honoured and excited to be back with the Republic of Ireland,” said McCarthy, who led Ireland to the last 16 at the 2002 World Cup.

“I am delighted that the FAI Board and CEO have given me this opportunity to lead the team to Euro 2020.

“I have been involved in club football for the last 15 years, so this will be a new challenge but one that I know well.

“I’m delighted to have Terry Connor, a trusted colleague and excellent coach, and Robbie Keane, one of the finest players who I had the pleasure of managing, helping me as assistant coaches.

“I am looking forward to getting started and embracing this challenge to qualify for Euro 2020, where it would be fantastic to play in front of the Ireland supporters in Aviva Stadium.”

Experience

McCarthy, who made 57 appearances for Ireland, managed Millwall before succeeding Jack Charlton as Ireland manager in 1996.

After a six-year spell with the national team, he went on to manage Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich, winning promotion to the Premier League with the former two teams.

Kenny, who also managed Bohemians to the League of Ireland title, will be officially unveiled as under-21 manager at a press conference tomorrow, November 26.

The draw for Euro 2020 takes place in Dublin next Sunday, with the first round of matches to be played in March 2019.

The finals will take place in 12 cities across Europe, with Ireland hosting four games.